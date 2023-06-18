A young Nigerian man has shared his frustration on Twitter after attempting to prepare custard at home

Despite dedicating his time and effort to turn the custard for five minutes, it still failed to get thick

The frustrated man shared a video of the final result on Twitter, and many netizens could relate to his experience

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Netizens have reacted to a viral video of a Nigerian man making a plate of custard at home.

The young Twitter user with the handle @oghenerie_jnr said he put so much effort into making it, but it still didn't come out as expected.

Man fails his 1st attempt at making custard Photo credit: @oghenerie_jnr/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

A funny video showed Oghenerie turning a watery bowl of custard, which refused to thicken even after five minutes of stirring it.

He finally gave up and decided to consume the custard as it was, even though it didn't turn out as planned.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Just tried to make custard. Been turning for 5 minutes now. The werey no wan thick. Na custard and Akara I wan chop o."

See the post below:

Reactions as man makes watery pap at first attempt

Knight O said:

"Wait oh, e be like say you finally add garri for am to be like this."

Vespers commented:

"So, you wan make we clap for you for not knowing how to make custard. Abi? Na Olosi full social media ni."

Vic Macard reacted:

"Dude you just invented scrambled custard."

Walshaak said:

"I think custard is the easiest to make. It's easier than pap (Akamu). When making Akamu, the slightest mistake, you end up drinking it like tea."

Kele said:

"True. Custard is easier. You can mix a bit with pap before adding hot water so the pap gets thick and smooth."

Sunday O added:

"To safely make ogi (that won't turn to tea), do it on d fire. Mix desired ogi quantity with small water to smooth paste. Add extra water. Pour watery paste in pot & keep stirring till gel-like slurry is formed. (Warning: Keep stirring if u no want 'koko'). Pour in bowl & enjoy!"

Lady cries out after she was asked to make pap

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady recently disappointed her man and his mother after visiting them. The pretty young woman was asked to make pap, but sadly, she wasn't able to pull it off as expected.

After spending hours in the kitchen, she took her phone and sent messages to her man to inform him about her plight. Keep Watching "I can't prepare the pap your mum asked me to make. That's what I've been trying to make since. It's not getting thick. I can't come out of the kitchen. How do I tell her I can't make pap? I can't make custard too."

Reacting in the comments, Ms_bake_shop said: "Most people get it wrong because they use hot water method which is faster. The best way is to just cook it from scratch (mix with room temperature water) on fire and keep turning. It takes more time but u can be sure you will get it right."

Source: Legit.ng