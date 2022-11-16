A man has shared his chat with his lover who lamented bitterly in the kitchen after being asked to make pap

The man's mother had asked the lady to make pap for her only for the lady to get stuck in the kitchen

The heartbroken lady sent messages to her man to inform him about her difficulty in preparing the meal

A Nigerian lady recently disappointed her man and his mother after visiting them.

The pretty young woman was asked to make pap, but sadly, she wasn't able to pull it off as expected.

Lady says she can't make pap Photo Credit: @famousblogng, Cavan images

Source: UGC

After spending hours in the kitchen, she took her phone and sent messages to her man to inform him about her plight.

"I can't prepare the pap your mum asked me to make. That's what I've been trying to make since. It's not getting thick. I can't come out of the kitchen. How do I tell her I can't make pap? I can't make custard too."

Social media reactions

Ms_bake_shop said:

"Most people get it wrong because they use hot water method which is faster. The best way is to just cook it from scratch (mix with room temperature water) on fire and keep turning. It takes more time but u can be sure you will get it right."

Chief_augustine noted:

"Rules for making pap/custard. 1. Do not mix with too much water. 2. While pouring water, keep stirring and stop once it becomes heavy to turn with one hand. 3. Stir quickly. Lastly do not panic, it's a meal you are preparing."

Teeto__olayeni stated:

"Getting Pap right takes the grace of God o, that one no mean say you no sabi cook."

Phunksbabe reacted:

"Swears; she’s not alone . I learnt the hard way too."

Dumebiblog stated:

"There's nothing wrong here nau. The total number of people that can make pap or custard in the whole world are not even up to five."

Dibr.ae reacted:

"Making pap and custard is a skill on its own."

Hrmking_zino added:

"I can’t either maybe cuz I do not eat it and the smell irritates me."

See their chat below:

Man consoles ladies who can't cook

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a gentleman named Koo Kofi on Facebook has heaped reactions with a post that asserts that a woman in the 21st century does not need to be able to perform house chores to be a good wife.

In the post that was made in the popular Facebook group, Tell It All, the gentleman indicated that men who still hold the view that a good wife must be able to cook, clean, and wash have a third-century mindset.

To buttress his point, Koo Kofi said wives of rich kings and princes do not perform domestic chores and men should stop being poor in order to give their wives the good life they deserve.

Source: Legit.ng