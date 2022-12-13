A beautiful lady and her family members recently travelled for a wedding ceremony only to be disappointed after getting there

The lady said they were not aware of the actual date of the wedding until they got to the venue in a fully loaded bus

According to Big Baby P on Twitter, they were informed upon arrival that the wedding was the next month

A Twitter user identified as Big Baby P has narrated how she got disappointed after travelling for a wedding with her entire family.

Big Baby P recounted that her family members dressed in asoebi clothes, cooked a lot of food and even invited friends to the wedding.

Family in tears after arriving wedding venue Photo Credit: @Marco Longari

Source: Getty Images

On the day they thought was the wedding, they boarded a full bus and travelled from Lagos to Osun state.

Sadly, on getting to the venue, they were told that the wedding was scheduled for the next month.

"My entire family once wore asoebi, cooked up a storm and drove from Lagos to Osun State for a wedding that wasn’t until the next month. We even invited folks; they followed us in a full bus ", Big Baby P narrated.

Social media reactions

4ever logic said:

"Thought my paper was for 3 pm, didn’t know it was for 8am and I was at home reading serious for past questions."

Ula Mary wrote:

"That was how I bought tickets for an event that was on the 10th I actually thought the event was 11th, that very day I was doing nothing at home and was so bored, I saw the ticket but I didn't check the date the next day that's when I saw 10th. Na like that ticket take waste."

Folake recounted:

"My hubby and I went for a burial ceremony a week before the date at a church. We got to the service and met a wedding ceremony. That was when we checked the IV again. Omo my hubby went alone on the real date."

Lulu Yoruba reacted:

"This happened to a family a week to my wedding. The entire family went to the Church, it was at the church they realized it is next week. They still came for the wedding."

