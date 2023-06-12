A video of a Nigerian lady fearlessly showcasing her dance skill in her boss' office has sparked reactions online

The funny employee entered her white boss' office and pulled a hilarious stunt, but he refused to be distracted

Many people who watched the video wondered where she got the confidence from, while others hailed her boss' calmness

A Nigerian lady stunned many as she stormed her white boss' office to pull off a bold dance display.

Dressed in a long dress with a scarf covering her head, the lady entered his office while her boss appeared busy.

The lady danced happily in her boss' office. Photo Credit: @black_shaashie

Source: TikTok

The bold lady immediately broke into a TikTok dance showcase, but her boss was unmoved and did not bat an eyelid.

According to the lady's description in the clip, she was hailing her boss because it was Friday and she needed weekend money.

The clip stirred mixed reactions as many hailed her boss for his calm behaviour.

Watch the video below:

Video of the lady dancing in her boss' office stirs reactions

zan said:

"I’m curious how he became cool with your shenanigans."

Oluwatade Ayomide said:

"Tell us your daddy owns.

"The company without telling us your dad own the company."

Jerry Ados said:

"Oya you guys should employ me fast."

Arewa Little girl said:

"E be like say na you hubby or bf .. the comfort is too much."

Sir_gotomo1 said:

"I swear that's me every Thursday because In Arab country our break is Friday."

Pãddî Ça$hmãn said:

"Let the poor breathe don’t suffocate them."

Elizabeth said:

"This one na baby of the office .

"This is how they behave."

Edu Brazil said:

"This man is obviously tired of youtell him to blink his left eye 3 times if he needs help."

Source: Legit.ng