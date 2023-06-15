A trending video of a cute little Nigerian child leading an assembly in school has impressed netizens

In the heartwarming clip, the brilliant child stood in front of everyone in the school to broaden their horizons

Netizens who watched the clip showered accolades on the little child over his impeccable brilliance

A video of a four-year-old Nigerian boy speaking fluently during assembly in school has gone viral.

The cute clip showed the boy neatly dressed in his school uniform as he addressed his fellow pupils and teachers.

Little boy leads assembly Photo credit: @oyindamolamorenik7/TikTok

Source: TikTok

While speaking, he also made sure to teach his mates about the proper way to pronounce certain words like transportation.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @oyindamolamorenik7 with the caption:

"My 4-year-old pupil teaching excellently on the assembly ground."

Netizens who watched the clip were in awe over the brilliance and confidence which showed off as he spoke.

Netizens hail brilliant 4-year-old child

@ayooluwa42 said:

"Na today my poor pronunciation pain me most. As a graduate, I don't think I can pronounce transportation very well."

@oluyidelateefatoy reacted:

"Bravo I pray may God give u knowledge and understanding."

@user5778705614301 said:

"Is the Transportashin for me. Nice one Prof. more wisdom!"

@bigggoldd added:

"Potenshiiiiiin. Wetin I no fit pronounce at 25. 4 years old boy clear me once. Kudos boi."

@olarenwajuanike reacted:

"Grow in wisdom knowledge and understanding my darling. May ur days be long n live to fulfill ur promises on earth God bless u."

@julez436 said:

"Wow. You are very intelligent, Na today I know how to pronounce transportation."

@callmeakpos1 added:

"Kudos to the raw parenting by mum and Dad. God increase you with wisdom little boy."

Watch the video below:

