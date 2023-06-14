It appears to be a season for breaking records as another Nigerian is set to throw his hat in the ring for one

This time, it is a lecturer who reportedly teaches computer science at Federal University, Oye-Ekiti

The male lecturer is eyeing the Guinness World Record for the longest lecturing time and has a target

A Nigerian academic is reportedly set to break the Guinness World Record for the longest lecturing time.

The Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) Campus Connect page on Twitter gave this update while sharing a flier with the supposed lecturer's face urging people to look forward to it.

The lecturer allegedly wants to teach for 150 hours. Photo Credit: @FUOYE_CAMCONECT, Researchgate

While the page did not release the name of the academic or the time frame for the quest, it claimed he is a computer science lecturer.

The lecturer wants to teach for 150 hours. FUOYE Campus Connect wrote:

"The computer science lecturer at Federal University, Oye-Ekiti is organizing the ACA-A-THON event with the aim of surpassing Guinness World Record for the longest duration of lecturing, which is currently set at 150 hours."

According to GWR, the longest lecture marathon lasted 139 hr 42 min 56 sec and was achieved by Arvind Mishra (India) at Graphic Era University, in Dehradun, India, from 1 to 7 March 2014. The lecture topic was scientific computation.

Nigerians react to the lecturer's quest to teach for 150 hours

@Harlexander_Ben said:

"So na Ghost he go dey lecture or Jinns‍♂️.

"Cos I'm sure no student will ever sit down for 150hours."

@lordmelescko said:

"Which student go sit down for more than 150 hours make this one dey lecture all because he wants to break a record?"

@wale_of_pluto said:

"Good idea. Have a cookathon in the building next door, and a movieathon nearby. You will all help each other."

@emmachidii said:

"My problem with Nigerians, GWR has been there for ages, no one out of his own thought to compete, after Hilda did, everyone now remembers there's GWR."

@funshodarq1 said:

"Do you people have light in that campus? How do you plan to get people to attend the lecture?"

@AdekunleAbolaj1 said:

"Change over session go gats dey for Students. Sitting for 150hours ought to be some sort of crime."

@zeebabym said:

"I hope he will be lecturing different sets of students sha.

"Cos which student go sitdown dey listen to him for 150 hours."

Nigerian man applies to break Guinness record for movie-watching

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man applied to watch movies for over 121 hours to break a Guinness record.

The aspiring record breaker, Adebiyi Isreal, indicated that he has applied to the Guinness World Records, notifying the body of his plan.

Adebiyi posted a screenshot of an email he said he got from the Guinness World Records, notifying him of the approval of his application.

According to the Guinness World Records website, Sri Lanka's Suresh Joachim currently holds the record for the longest hours spent watching films.

