A female soldier surprised her boyfriend and daughter with a beautiful reunion as she showed up without informing them

The soldier snuck into a basketball court as the man was posing for photos and stayed beside them

The boyfriend publicly screamed in joy when he saw that his lover had returned from her deployment

A short video showing when a soldier returned from a mission without telling her boyfriend stirred massive reactions online.

While the man and her daughter were both on the basketball court taking photos with players, the soldier in her uniform walked in.

People thanked the lady for her service. Photo source: @us.army.news

Source: TikTok

Soldier surprised boyfriend

The lady was beside them while they posed. The man only realised his girlfriend had been beside them when he was shown the photo they had taken. He screamed in joy.

The lady's daughter ran into her arms and they all hugged like a big family. Her video was shared by @us.army.news.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

"Why am I crying?"

"The daughter recognised her mama so quick."

"That’s awesome the little one picked out mom right away."

"Thank you for your service!"

"Thank you for your service beautiful."

"That’s so beautiful welcome home and thank you for your service."

"That was really sweet really nice."

"Almost bring tears to my eyes welcome back home and thank you for everything you guys do."

"Beautiful. Am crying rn."

"Beautiful thank you for your service."

"These make me cry so, these reunions r priceless thank u for service."

Source: Legit.ng