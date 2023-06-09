A video of a young man whose girlfriend held a surprise birthday party for him has gone viral on TikTok

The man who was blindfolded to the party could not hide his surprise when he saw the people who came all the way to celebrate him

Moved by the surprise, he placed his hand in his mouth and thereafter went to hug his girlfriend

A lot of people watched a video on TikTok of a man who got a big surprise from his girlfriend on his birthday.

His girlfriend planned a secret party for him and invited all his friends to come and have fun.

Boyfriend deeply moved by the birthday surprise. Photo credit: @bridgetomobola Source: TikTok

Girlfriend took him to the place

She put a blindfold on him and took him to the party place without telling him anything.

When he took off the blindfold, he saw his friends cheering and smiling at him.

He was so amazed and happy that he couldn’t believe it.

He covered his mouth with his hand and then ran to hug his girlfriend and thank her for the wonderful gift.

As of the time for publishing the report, the video has gathered 10,000 likes with more than a hundred comments on TikTok.

Find the video about the incident below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Mya reacted:

"Not him trying to run away."

@hermllynmarryshow said:

"Where is he going though."

@SapphireAdeOwoseni wrote:

"But y'all just take a look at our husband!!! Just look at him."

@babyloyceey commented:

"Wow so sweet."

@user9060007438415 also commented:

"Where are you going bro."

@queenclI5:

"Awww rbis is so niceee."

@user67847506280o9:

"I am going to be 30 soon I wish someone will suprise."

@danlella:

"I will also suprize mine."

@murife:

"Real nice…Why they always try to run."

@Jacquellnethomps74:

"Who dey cut onions."

