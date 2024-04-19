A lady has leaked her WhatsApp chat with a man who sent her N3,000 to cover her transportation expenses to meet him

Their conversation immediately took a different turn when the lady tackled him for sending such a 'small amount'

In her reaction, the angry lady asked for his account details and sent N10,000 to establish her superiority before blocking him

A Nigerian lady dragged her admirer to filth for sending 'just' N3,000 as transportation fare to his house.

Screenshots of their chats which leaked online sparked massive reactions from netizens on the X app.

Lady blows hot as man sends N3k to her Photo credit: @tayedvibe/TikTok.

Lady blasts man who sent N3,000

The lady identified on the platform as @taye_d_vibe2 shared the chat to shame the young man for sending a 'meagre' amount to her account.

He had asked her to come over to see him and she replied with a request that he takes care of her transportation fare.

However, the guy sent her N3,000 which the lady found to be an insufficient amount to take care of her expenses.

She immediately threw a provocative question question to him, asking whether the money was intended for purchasing pepper.

The furious lady added that his mates were sending half a million naira to girls and angrily asked for his account balance to refund him.

She subsequently sent N10,000 to his account to claim that she was a more superior person before blocking him.

Sharing the chats, she said:

“Can’t believe this guy sent me 3k. Trying to impresss who? Lmaooo. Broke men.”

Reactions trail lady's chat with 'broke' man

The comments section was filled with reactions from netizens who had different things to say.

@zumaa_adekunle reacted:

“Imagine. No do understanding girlfriend o. 3k is too small nah. Send your aza make I paste you 3m.”

@agba_ said:

“Some men will come and defend this rubbish now. If you can't afford to give her at least 2M weekly. Please remain single and hustle Period.”

@Knoirbabee reacted:

"You blocked this contact, you unblocked this contact" e pain you.”

ZENITH Emmanuel said:

“A win for the man. Nah you loose.”

@twolegitq said:

“This format don cast now.”

See the post below:

