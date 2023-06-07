“I Didn’t Know He Can”: Boyfriend Plaits Girlfriend’s Hair, Makes It Into Cute Knotless Braids
- A beautiful lady thought it was a joke when her boyfriend told her he could make her hair into knotless braids
- The lady sat and was surprised when the young man started weaving through her hair like a professional hairdresser
- Among those who reacted to her video were some who suggested that he may have used another lady's hair to practice
A young lady shared a short video of her boyfriend handling her hair like a pro and making it into fine braids.
The lady (@tshiamohashona) said it would be his first time making knotless braids. The girlfriend said she never trusted the braiding process.
Man styled girlfriend's hair
As the man set on the task, creaming her hair and weaving it up with attachments, the lady thought the man was joking.
When the lady saw the progress of the hair-making in a video, she wondered if it was ever his first time braiding a person. The braids turned out fine.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
certified lonnerr said:
"Someone is teaching him in your absence."
YourGirl asked:
"Where did he learn this?"
The lad replied:
"I taught him, but I didn’t expect him to learn this fast."
Reba said:
"The question who did your hair would slap hard."
Humbu said:
"Bye bye to hair allowance, soon he will learn to do cornrows jigi he will upgrade to installing weaves."
Siyamthanda Anita joked:
"Where did you buy him? Asking for a friend."
Aphelele said:
"Knew he was actually cooking when he was grabbing the hairpiece like that."
konke.hadebe said:
"Your boyfriend loves you."
Khensy said:
"He changed the game."
Taf Zizeey said:
"Now we need to learn how to braid."
omodano said:
"This is cute. Please how long did the braiding take him? And don't people saying "another lady is teaching him."
niki.teee said:
"He did an amazing job what?!"
It’s just Lee said:
"This is so cute maan. And convenient."
Masilo Makgoba said:
"Don't let the comments get to you, he learnt to know from previous relationships, at least that's how I see it."
Sibu M said:
"I first need to find a boyfriend to send this too."
Man help lady barb her hair
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady (@amakaarh00) got many people talking after she shared a video on TikTok that captured the moment she barbed all her hair and went bald.
She sat between the leg of her lover, who served as a barber. The man meticulously gave her a haircut like a pro.
Kid braided hair
In other news, a lady, @nana_.adwoah, shared a video of a kid in a school uniform braiding an adult's hair. Her level of focus amazed people.
A grown-up held onto another part of the lady's hair and worked on them. While braiding the hair, the kid wiped the sweat off her forehead.
Source: Legit.ng