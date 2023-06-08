A woman who gave birth to eleven visually impaired children shared her pain during a recent interview

According to the mother, she continued giving birth with the hopes that one child would have a perfect eyesight

However, all her eleven children were visually impaired and not long after, her supportive husband lost his life

A mother has shared her emotional story online after giving birth to eleven children who are all blind.

According to a video shared by AfrimaxTV, the woman named Agnes Nespondi gave birth to eleven children who were all born with congenital blindness.

Afrimax English covered the story of Agnes Nespondi's life, which was shared on their YouTube and Instagram pages.

It was reported that her first child was born blind, and subsequently, the other ten children were also born with the same condition.

She revealed that after giving birth to her first two children, she continued hoping to give birth to a child who can see that will eventually help her take care of the other children.

Agnes' children are all grown up except for the last two who are still kids.

In a touching video, she showed how she cares for all her children who cannot help themselves without her assistance.

The woman further lamented that she feels like the unluckiest mother on Earth due to her ordeal.

Reactions trail video of woman with eleven blind children

Watch the video below:

