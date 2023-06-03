A heartwarming clip of a retired nursery teacher meeting her last batch of graduates has gone viral on Instagram

The clip shows the former teacher’s emotional reaction as she sees her former pupils in their graduation robes, lining up to surprise her

She can’t hold back her tears as she recognises them and gives them each a hug and a smile

This touching Instagram video of a retired nursery teacher who got a surprise visit from her last group of graduates has caught the attention of many viewers.

The video captures the moment when the former teacher, who had taught many children over the years, sees her last cohort of pupils in their graduation robes, entering her house.

Overcoming emotion

She is overcome with emotion as she realizes who they are and what they have done for her.

She bursts into tears of joy and gratitude, and embraces them one by one with a big smile on her face.

Staying in touch after so many years

The video shows how much the teacher and the students care for each other, and how they have stayed in touch even after they left the nursery.

As of the time of publishing the report, the video has gathered thousands of likes and comments on Instagram.

Watch the video here

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@kwhitty93 reacted:

"This is what educators are about. Not many good ones but she obviously is."

@the_davidmora said:

"Kindergarten teachers are life changing."

@avamccain wrote:

"The way she recognized them immediately."

@st.haley commented:

"This is So cute."

@trucchainz:

"Kindergarten teachers are never forgotten.'

@pottyversse:

"This teacher must've had quite an impact cause I don't remember about my Kindergarten teacher."

