Former Nursery School Teacher Reunites with Last Graduating Student, Video Goes Viral on Instagram
- A heartwarming clip of a retired nursery teacher meeting her last batch of graduates has gone viral on Instagram
- The clip shows the former teacher’s emotional reaction as she sees her former pupils in their graduation robes, lining up to surprise her
- She can’t hold back her tears as she recognises them and gives them each a hug and a smile
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
This touching Instagram video of a retired nursery teacher who got a surprise visit from her last group of graduates has caught the attention of many viewers.
The video captures the moment when the former teacher, who had taught many children over the years, sees her last cohort of pupils in their graduation robes, entering her house.
Overcoming emotion
She is overcome with emotion as she realizes who they are and what they have done for her.
"Pure bliss": Dad surprises daughter on graduation day, jumps with excitement, video goes viral on TikTok
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
She bursts into tears of joy and gratitude, and embraces them one by one with a big smile on her face.
Staying in touch after so many years
The video shows how much the teacher and the students care for each other, and how they have stayed in touch even after they left the nursery.
As of the time of publishing the report, the video has gathered thousands of likes and comments on Instagram.
Watch the video here
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
@kwhitty93 reacted:
"This is what educators are about. Not many good ones but she obviously is."
@the_davidmora said:
"Kindergarten teachers are life changing."
@avamccain wrote:
"The way she recognized them immediately."
@st.haley commented:
"This is So cute."
@trucchainz:
"Kindergarten teachers are never forgotten.'
@pottyversse:
"This teacher must've had quite an impact cause I don't remember about my Kindergarten teacher."
"Mama no dey miss class": Nigerian grandma signs on granddaughter's shirt after NYSC, video goes viral
Secondary school teacher exposes letter student wrote to her
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian teacher has shared the love letter she received from one of her male students in school.
In the letter, the young boy professed his undying love for her and begged her to reciprocate his love.
Speaking further, he pleaded that she overlook his age and focus more on making him useful since his love for her already made him 'useless'.
Source: Legit.ng