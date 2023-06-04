A Nigerian woman has jocularly lamented on social media that her sister has stolen her baby boy

According to her, her little son even thinks her little sister is his mother and shared a video of them

Social media users who watched the video advised the woman as many gushed over her little sister and son's relationship

A Nigerian lady has hilariously accused her younger sibling of stealing her son and cried out for help.

She shared a video on TikTok showing the numerous loved-up and cute moments involving her sister and her son.

It appeared they turned her to their personal photographer as they had fun. The woman lamented that she does not have such an amount of video with her son.

She added that the lad was beginning to think that her little sister is his mother. In the clip, her sibling went shopping with the boy as well as visited a beach with him.

Some scenes showed them sleeping together and watching something on a smartphone.

Reactions on social media

chinnie2110 said:

"Awwwn she will definitely be a best friend to her own kids, see me falling in love with them."

oyelekefaith96 said:

"With this short video, you'll they know they spend every of there time together."

Madepa said:

"As somebody who didn’t get any help when I gave birth bcos of the long distance between myself and my family, I say God bless ur sister for being ur."

ACTION LADY said:

"I was in that position but on the day of my wedding he cried,pushed my husband just to cut cake with me. till today,everyone believe am his mum."

happiness said:

"That’s me my niece and my nephew thinks I’m their mom."

moreni keji said:

"U helped her carry d pregnancy that the only different."

ummeehabdullah said:

"On behalf of the best Aunties association we say thanks for birthing our baby,u cn now sit back n watch us grow old together."

Little girl shows how she cares for her baby sister

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl had showcased how she took care of her baby sister.

In the first scene of the video, the older girl carried her baby sister so carefully like an adult. She was sitting on a chair while her baby sister sat on her lap and she cuddled her very gently.

In another scene, the two kids were on the bed and the older one just kept watching the younger one with admiration in her eyes. The last scene showed the older girl holding her younger sister while they were on a chair.

