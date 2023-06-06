A beautiful young lady who built a house for her parents has shared her heartwarming story on social media

The hardworking lady revealed on TikTok that she had worked as a house girl and a security girl to make ends meet

Shortly afterwards she was able to transform her parents' mud house into a more classy building

A hardworking lady has earned praise from netizens on TikTok after flaunting her family's new house.

The lady said she had to work as a house girl and security personnel just to make ends meet and help her family.

Years ago, she was able to build a mud house for them with the little income she was making from her job as a house help.

Fortunately, she got a better job and she utilised the salary in reconstructing her family's house with the assistance of her fiance.

She narrated in the video:

"I built this thatched house for my parents when I was working as a house help. Then built this when I was security guard. Got a good job and helped my parents educate my siblings.

"Then I met my forever love who helped me build this amazing house for my parents. It has always been my dream to change the lifestyle of my parents. Thank God I didn't give up on this dream. I am a living proof that God works in mysterious ways."

Social media reactions

@iknowher3 said:

"They are buitiful just like you are wish everyone else was like that in earth."

@zitankem said:

"Congratulations dear, I tapped in to this blessings, may my mum be alive to experience this from me."

@nyamushagyepallon said:

"Oooooh good. Help me en tell me how much you putted there bambi help me even l wat to build that good house for My parents telm bambi."

@pulewhite added:

"Congratulations sis. Have cried because you have motivated me 100pest my husband is dead and some people told me to sale it because i won't manage."

Lady builds small house, puts tiles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady, @kakokaondjafa, has shared a video of the small house she built for herself. She said she could not believe she was now a landlady.

The lady's house is as small as one built as a security outpost attached to a big building. The flooring of the building is tiled. At the corner of the one-room building is a well-laid bed. It has a very small window in front. The only entry to the house has a wooden door. In another clip, she was seen painting an interior of a building.

She said the painting was for a business purpose and not the same house. In another video she shared, the lady claimed that she used 310 blocks for the building. When she was reached for exclusive comments on how she intends to live in the house with her family, she said: "Single mother of three. We are good to go."

