Katlego Ntloedibe did something everyone with a domestic worker should do, appreciate and respect them

Sharing the spoils, she did for her “house manager” on her birthday, Katlego thanked her for making life possible

Peeps were blown away by Katlego’s kindness and flooded the comment section of her post with beautiful messages

Katlego Ntloedibe filled the hearts of social media users with pure joy when she shared a post revealing the true love and respect she has for her “house manager”.

Katlego Ntloedibe went all out on her “house manager's” birthday, inspiring the people of Mzansi. Image: @Katlego Ntloedibe

Thank you for everything

Taking to social media on her domestic worker’s birthday, Katlego wished her, thanking her for everything she does for her and her family.

Katlego spoiled her on her special day. Knowing that there is no way she could have achieved her dreams without the help of her “house manager,” Katlego felt the least she could do was make her birthday special.

Katlego shared:

Often domestic worker’s involvement goes unnoticed when really, they are normally the glue that holds many households together.

Seeing Katlego’s post, peeps flocked to the comment section of her post to commend her on her kindness. This is the type of content we need to see more of.

See some of the lovely comments below:

Makhombi Khombi Dhlamini said:

“What you did can not be did ingaphayaya kokuBulelabaze bafunde kuwe noozakwenunoma umntu engancedi Financial but then effort,the time,love,respect,loyalty and trustworthy meaning no harm in your place it’s a whole mood God bless you abundantly and exceedingly Sisi♀️”

Nduduzo N'zonzi Buthelezi said:

“May God bless you Katlego Ntloedibe.”

@Adérito Mathias said:

“The world needs people like you.”

Onélia Perola said:

“I did it last week ❤️ they are so especial.”

Thando Hlatshwayo said:

“Cc the word you used house manager you show her a big respect, and I know it's from deep from your heart. God bless you dear.”

Another lady celebrated her maid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian help was recently thrown a big birthday surprise by the family she works with and the sweet video soon went viral on social media.

Many times, the stories of bosses and their helps that make it to the internet are not always positive and it was a breath of fresh air to see a thoughtful family make their house help’s birthday a memorable occasion.

