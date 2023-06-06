Eze was a motorcycle taxi driver in Nigeria who wanted to go to school and learn more things

He worked hard and saved money to buy a motorcycle and pay for his school fees

He got a scholarship and graduated from university with a degree in political science

Ifeanyi Eze used to ride a motorcycle for a living, ferrying passengers around the busy streets of Nigeria.

He was an Okada man, a term for motorcycle taxi drivers in the country but he had a dream of getting an education and changing his life.

Man working in the UK looks back at early days.

Source: TikTok

Overcoming challenging

He eventually graduated from university after overcoming many challenges and hardships.

He bought his motorcycle for N55,000 from a mallam named Yusuf when he was in 300 level.

He had saved up money from doing research and preparing seminars for other students, who paid him between N4,000 and N7,000 per project.

Independence at early stage

He had stopped collecting school fees from his parents after his 100 level, because he wanted to sponsor himself and lessen their burden.

He started taking responsibility early. He was teaching in a secondary school and selling firewood to meet up.

Then he bought the bike, and became an Okada man. He had no shame. He was doing his Okada work with good faith, believing and hoping that his life would change one day.

And it worked

If not for a scholarship, he said he would not be in the United States now. It still felt like a movie. He did not know anyone could go quickly from being a village boy in the backwater to standing his ground.

He attributed his success to education, persistence and luck.

He said no one could control luck, but everyone could control education and persistence. He quoted a proverb:

"If you see a man skilled in what he does, he will stand before kings, not with unknown gunmen!"

He encouraged others who were still struggling to not give up on their dreams. He said their story had not finished, it would change soon.

