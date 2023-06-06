A Nigerian man has said he bought a Venza car that kept igniting and starting by itself in the middle of each night

Fidelis Ozuawala sent his interesting story to Legit.ng and said he was frustrated when the problem started

Fidelist said in frustration, he took the car to his pastor for prayers and also took it to a native doctor looking for a solution

A Nigerian man who bought a new Venza car was frustrated because the car kept igniting and started by itself.

In a story he sent to Legit.ng, the man, Fidelis Ozuawala, said his new Venza always starts by itself each night.

Fidelis found the solution to the problem after researching online. Photo credit: Fidelist Ozuawala.

Fidelist became confused and frustrated by the situation because he and his family would be sleeping, and the car would start steaming.

Many people, including his relatives, said the car was under a spiritual spell, and his wife advised him to sell it immediately.

Fidelis takes his car to native doctor and pastor

Fidelis, however, refused and instead started looking for a solution to the problem. He took the car to his pastor, who offered prayers, but the situation did not stop.

He took it to a native doctor who also bathed the car with herbal leaves and concoctions, but the problem persisted.

He decided to look in another direction after failing to find a spiritual solution. He did research online.

He said:

"This time, I decided to make research online, I went to Google and from there to YouTube, that’s where I saw many cars and many people experiencing the same thing.

"The issue was simple, Some foreign cars from very cold clime embed a thermostat that triggers the engine to start when the temperature of the engine falls below a level so when the engine comes on, it warms the engine to avoid clogging of important parts.

"A research, a very simple research, cleared my doubt, and truly when I yanked off the thermostat system the intermittent turning on of the ignition stopped permanently."

Fidelis told Legit.ng that though he no longer users the car, he still owns it

Facebook users react to story of Fidelis' car

Golden-Ubachukwu Asteroid said:

"This is a wonderful and engaging write up Sir. Truly, the answer to our problems could be in simple research."

Ephraim Nick Edeh commented:

"You really passed through a lot o.....the lord is your strength and protector."

Emenike Emmanuel said:

"Ignorance breeds fear but knowledge is a defense. Once you are in the know, fear will disappear."

Source: Legit.ng