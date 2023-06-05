A Nigerian man has taken to social media to celebrate becoming a free citizen after spending more than a decade in prison

According to him, it still feels unbelievable that he has finally regained his freedom and urged his 'fans' to celebrate with him

The man did a velfie of some Lagos areas as he marvelled at the changes they have undergone over the years

A Nigerian man's joy knew no bounds following his freedom after spending 14 years behind bars.

The excited man did a velfie as he celebrated becoming free and appreciated the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who he claimed made it possible.

He urged his fans to celebrate with him and marvelled that he does not know his way around Lagos anymore due to the many changes over the years.

Taking Oshodi 'Under Bridge' for example, he gushed over how it looked in the present day, saying he used to sleep there before.

He however did not disclose what took him to prison but said he has been there since 2009. According to him, he was released on Sunday, June 4, 2023. It is however not clear if his claims are legit as netizens noted he has been posting videos on TikTok before now.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Greg Bradford said:

"You no even spend 5yrs for that prison, Your head never correct."

officialelwalexy said:

"So all the videos you doing all this while how come."

Ugochukwu Okoro801 said:

"Welcome back bro but behave this time."

Silver_Sam said:

"Congratulations bro,May God build you."

Caramel bee said:

"Wow congratulations so happy for you."

Davyd said:

"Where you get phone now now from."

Biolakazeem345 said:

"Congrats bro . thank God for your life."

King Harddy said:

"Shey na Sanwo Olu still give you phone to record?"

Flying Mike said:

"How u take phone just now and on TikTok u Kon fresh like dis."

Nigerian man regains freedom from prison after over 11 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had regained freedom from prison after spending over 11 years awaiting trial.

In the course of his return from a visit to his parents sometime in November 2010, Godswill was said to have been accosted by two men who claimed to be police officers.

The men beat him up over his refusal to allow them to search him and afterwards took him to Ajeromi Police Station, Lagos. He remained in that police station for 2 months without being charged to court for any crime.

When he was eventually taken to a Magistrate court in January 2011 on grounds of armed robbery, his case was at the court for 2 years awaiting Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) advice.

