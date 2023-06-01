A jovial bride got everyone talking on Instagram because of the way she danced on her wedding day

The bride who is pregnant danced with shakara and excitement as her friends and well-wishers cheer her on

The video has been liked over 23,000 times on Instagram, and netizens are talking about the bride in the comment section

A video shows a pregnant bride displaying hot and energetic dance steps on her wedding day.

In a video posted on Instagram by @asoebibella, the lady danced in the midst of her friends and well-wishers.

The bride danced with a lot of energy. Photo credit: TikTok/@asoebibella.

Her way of dancing gives her off as someone who was very happy because she applied 'shakara' to her dance steps.

Viral video shows pregnant bride dancing at her wedding

She did not mind her pregnancy as she shook her body with energy and physical strength.

People surrounded her while some danced along and tried to copy her extraordinary dancing steps.

Others who were close by cheered her with loud shouts as excitement rented the air.

As she danced, her beautiful dress sparkled like stars. She was dressed in a pearl-embellished dress with a thigh-high opening in the front.

The video immediately went viral and drew comments from many Instagram users.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users as pregnant bride dances

@dibasia said:

"No need for a honeymoon; the result is already out. She is a hot stepper."

@caramel_lollypop said:

"She’s definitely the life of the party amongst her crew."

@dharmie_1 said:

"Na for the night she go know wetin she do. Congratulations."

@ogbonnayauloma said:

"Naso I dance for club during the second trimester. The next day pregnancy come dey dance me oh."

@ccliarosy commented:

"Second-trimester energy."

@hannies_stiches_ reacted:

"Naa like this I dance for my wedding day. I was also in my second trimester I was so tired at night."

