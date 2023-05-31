A heartbroken mother has cried on social media after her son,, unfortunately lost his life in an accident

According to the woman, she had given her son her car to drive after he crashed his first car some time ago

In the sad video shared via TikTok app, she painfully regretted giving him the car as it led to his untimely death

A mother broke down in tears after receiving a call from a medical examiner informing her that her son was dead.

The poor mother instantly regretted giving her son her car which got into a fatal accident that killed him.

Mum loses son to accident after giving him a ride Photo credit: @luhrags/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to her, the young man had crashed his first car and in her quest to make him happy, she gave him hers to drive.

Sadly, the young man got involved in a fatal accident and was pronounced dead by the medical examiner.

"My son crashed his first car and I wanted him to be happy so I gave him my car and I wish I never gave him my car cause he used this car to take his life", the woman lamented.

Social media reactions

@jennyines43 said:

"I remember her getting the call my heart broke for her and still does I can't imagine her pain."

@katherineb82 wrote:

"Very sorry that happened, it’s not your fault. When a person decides to end their life the only thing that can stop them is God himself."

@bbleflair commented:

"I'll never forget his video. The screams. where I was the day. I'm so sorry Mrs Baxter."

@saysoulja reacted:

"I could imagine all the guilt she has, from just trying to make her son happy."

@camtrippy commented:

"So sad she has to find a way to blame herself it's not her fault some things just happen in life with no explanation."

@anacasarez1 added:

"Momma he would've found a way, I tried to save my son and I failed. don't do that to yourself. GrievingMoms."

