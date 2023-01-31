A heartbroken mother has shared a sad video on TikTok showing the moment she opened her late son's room

In the video, she revealed that she thought she was finally strong enough to get into the room after his death

Sadly, after opening the room, she shut the door and ran out of the place immediately because her heart couldn't bear it

A grieving mother could not hide her pain after opening the door of her late son's room.

In a video, the sad woman revealed that she had planned to enter his room days after his demise, but her heart failed her.

Mum opens late son's room Photo Credit: @stella12356_6/TikTok

Source: UGC

According to her, as soon as she opened the door, she began to shake and feel so much pain. This made her shut the door immediately and leave the door.

Sharing a video of the moment via TikTok, she said:

"I took the keys to open my son's room after he passed on. I thought I was strong but I wouldn't enter. I felt shaking and painful. It's still not easy."

Social media reactions

@medic_chinzea said:

"It's really painful when you lose someone dear to you. But just be strong and shame that pain. It's well."

@teesexy0 stated:

"It's well dear, I lost my first daughter at the age of 16 years through accident. dis month makes it five months. still trying to be fine till now."

@sonniejaja said:

"I know how it feels. My best boy friend passed on hadi leo naogopaga kuingia kwake its now 9 yrs."

@sexysmooth said:

"Don’t worry sis my mom is gone almost a year and I can’t go in her room or part with her clothing or anything at all."

@beckluv2 added:

"I felt so weak when I entered my dad's room to say hi the last time I went home. keep resting dad."

Watch the video below:

Mum almost ends her life after losing 2 kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother identified as Cynthia has narrated how she lost her two children to fever. In a post shared via TikTok, she revealed that the two children died of 'mere fever'.

She said she first lost her 7-year-old son in October 2021 and she tried to end her life, thinking that it would bring a solution to her pain. Her family came to her rescue but while she was still recovering from the shock of losing her son, her daughter died. Cynthia said she has only one kid now and she feels scared whenever the child falls sick.

In her words: "I lost my 7 yrs old son in October 2021. I attempted sucide thinking that's the only way to see him. My family took me thinking that's will be better. I was still recovering from the shock my daughter also died. Just a mere fever. I lost my son on October last year and my daughter on December.

Source: Legit.ng