"The Way I Was Scared": Nigerian Girl Handles Mic, Raps Cardi B's Song Money like it's Hers, Video Trends
- Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a Nigerian girl singing Cardi B's song at a children's gathering
- Like a pro, the Nigerian girl handled the microphone as she rapped to Money by the American rapper
- Many people expressed worry that she was allowed to rap such a vulgar song before kids, others knocked her parents
A Nigerian girl caused a stir on the net as she rapped American rapper Cardi B's song Money like a pro.
In a trending video, the kid paced around with a microphone in hand as she performed before other children.
Money is a hit song by Cardi B that was released by Atlantic Records on October 23, 2018. The song was written by Cardi B with its producer J. White.
The way she was able to sing the verses of the song despite how vulgar they were worried many people.
Others noted that she looked so much like the American rapper.
Watch the video below:
Reactions on social media
Oyibocha Precious said:
"I need to see her elder sister she did not just say that fr!!!"
Andrew Grace said:
"Me i no wven hear any word apart from "devil's on my neck" nah comment i just dey read."
iolantheisaac said:
"The way I was scared when I heard the beat and was praying she won’t say the lyrics."
kamsi said:
"You ride what?? no be children's day party be this?"
Queen Debbie said:
"Whatt!!! did her parents really let her practice dis song at home."
user4755352774965 said:
''She's Nigerian. there's no such thing as a bad word here. this a star, give her her crown."
prettyify20 said:
"Even cardi b turns off her music when her child comes around."
Philly Ora said:
"No ones talking bout the fact that she looks like cardi b."
