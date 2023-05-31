Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a Nigerian girl singing Cardi B's song at a children's gathering

Like a pro, the Nigerian girl handled the microphone as she rapped to Money by the American rapper

Many people expressed worry that she was allowed to rap such a vulgar song before kids, others knocked her parents

A Nigerian girl caused a stir on the net as she rapped American rapper Cardi B's song Money like a pro.

In a trending video, the kid paced around with a microphone in hand as she performed before other children.

She sang Cardi B's song word for word. Photo Credit: @aldemodiary

Source: TikTok

Money is a hit song by Cardi B that was released by Atlantic Records on October 23, 2018. The song was written by Cardi B with its producer J. White.

The way she was able to sing the verses of the song despite how vulgar they were worried many people.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Others noted that she looked so much like the American rapper.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Oyibocha Precious said:

"I need to see her elder sister she did not just say that fr!!!"

Andrew Grace said:

"Me i no wven hear any word apart from "devil's on my neck" nah comment i just dey read."

iolantheisaac said:

"The way I was scared when I heard the beat and was praying she won’t say the lyrics."

kamsi said:

"You ride what?? no be children's day party be this?"

Queen Debbie said:

"Whatt!!! did her parents really let her practice dis song at home."

user4755352774965 said:

''She's Nigerian. there's no such thing as a bad word here. this a star, give her her crown."

prettyify20 said:

"Even cardi b turns off her music when her child comes around."

Philly Ora said:

"No ones talking bout the fact that she looks like cardi b."

Boy sings charmingly like Chris Brown

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boy with a sweet voice had stunned people as he sang.

In a video shared online, the kid was seen singing with so much passion while standing in front of a television.

Chris Brown's song played in the background and the cute little boy sang along with the singer with a sweet voice. His mode of dressing and energy while singing endeared netizens to him and they applauded him massively.

Source: Legit.ng