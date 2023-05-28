Monique Davaul, a black American woman from Virginia gave birth to healthy triplets

She conceived both sets of multiples naturally and had no family history of multiples except for the babies’ paternal grandfather

The triplets, named Mielle, Jerrad and Noelle, spent some time in the hospital before joining their older brothers at home

A black American mother who had twins six years ago has now given birth to triplets, making her a mother of two sets of twins.

Monique Davaul, 30, welcomed her fraternal triplets - tw'o girls and a boy - on April 12 at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport.

Mother of twins gives birth to triplets. Photo credit: @abcnews Source: @abcnews

Source: Instagram

'I was very sick'

Davaul said she was very sick during her pregnancy and suspected she might be carrying more than one baby.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She was shocked when she found out she was expecting triplets, especially since she had no family history of multiples.

The only exception was the babies’ paternal grandfather, who is a twin. Davaul’s triplets are named Mielle, Jerrad and Noelle. They were born at 33 weeks and spent some time in the neo-natal intensive care unit before going home with their mom.

They joined their older brothers, 8-year-old Messiah and 6-year-old twins Nasir and Sincere.

Davaul told ABC News that she was confident about raising twins, but having triplets was a different challenge.

She said:

“I was like, ‘It’s easy,’ So I guess maybe God said, ‘You kept saying it was easy. I got something for you. Let’s see what you can do with three.’”

It was reported that Davaul’s case is even more unusual because she conceived both sets of multiples naturally, without any fertility treatments.

Get more information here

Nigerian lady gives birth to twins, video of her babies trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that A Nigerian mother rejoiced as she finally gave birth to her twin babies. She placed the newborns on the bed in their cute clothes.

Seconds into the TikTok clip, she (@1abiagoddess) was seen on the bed as she attended to the twins in turns. The new mother appreciated God for having twins.

People took to her comment section to congratulate her on the safe delivery. A look at her TikTok page brought up videos that document her pregnancy journey.

Source: Legit.ng