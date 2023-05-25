A 5-year-old girl who spent almost 2000 days in foster care, was adopted by Cindy and Jeffrey Moore on May 11

Cece Moore, a 5-year-old girl who spent 1,954 days in foster care, was officially adopted by Cindy and Jeffrey Moore on May 11.

The couple, who have been certified foster parents since 2015, first welcomed Cece into their home in Depew, New York, when she was just 2 months old.

They initially planned to keep her overnight, but they fell in love with her and offered to be her long-term placement.

Over the years, they hoped to adopt her into their family, and they finally got their wish after a long legal process.

The Moores told ABC News:

"Once we saw her cute little face, we jokingly told them, 'If you need a place long term, let us know,'. The next day, they said, 'You know, if you're serious about it, we could really use a long-term placement for her.' And yeah, here we are over five years later, and that long-term placement has now become a forever home for her."

Girl happy with her parents

Cece was overjoyed to have a forever home with the Moores, who have also adopted two other children through foster care and are in the process of adopting another one.

The family said they are very blessed and grateful for the opportunity to provide love and stability for children who need it.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@drliamarshall reacted:

"Great job, since I adopted my daughter when she was 5months every year on that day I we celebrate my baby girl, this is different from her birthday,2x every year we get to celebrate her it's so lovely."

@stevebarzee said:

"It takes a long time. But it's worth the effort. The feeling in my life. Our son took 6 years to get it finalized. He's 22 now."

@wagglytailsdogtraining wrote:

"Some things are just meant to be. Congratulations! God bless your family!"

