A young man who recently got a motorbike has become a sensation on TikTok for keeping it in his bedroom

The video showed him wheeling the motorbike into his room and parking it snugly next to his bed

He clearly did not want to risk leaving his new purchase outside the house and made it known in the video

A young gentleman who acquired a motorbike recently has attracted much attention on TikTok for storing it in his bedroom.

The video depicted him maneuvering the motorbike into his room and positioning it neatly beside his bed.

Hilarious moment man parked his bike inside his room. Photo credit: @tundednut Source: TikTok

Man protects motorbike by keeping it in his bedroom

He evidently did not wish to jeopardise his new acquisition outside the house and conveyed it in the video.

Many social media users who watched the video found it funny while indicating that it was the best way to protect something you bought with your hard earned money.

As of publishing the report, the video has garnered 30,000 likes with more than a thousand comments on TikTok.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@priscillia _oluchi reacted:

"This background song will forever remain a classic."

@eleniyangram1 said:

"Enieleni boys shortcut pass that bikes."

@_abies_rita wrote:

"Him no get provision store is better than kiosk."

@tblazee commented:

"If T buy my second car, Naso I go pack am inside room o."

@investorprosper also commented:

"The time wey i buy my first car i dey wake up every 3hrs dey go check ife still dey outside bfr day break."

Brave Nigerian man riding his motorcycle from London to Lagos enters africa, closes in on Casablanca, Morocco

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian man, Kunle Adeyanju, who has undertaken a charity ride from London, the United Kingdom to Lagos, Nigeria, has arrived in Africa.

The man who is riding on his bike made the announcement through a tweet he shared on Monday, April 25th.

Announcing his arrival in Africa, the brave man shared a photo of himself close to a signpost that indicates that he is closing in on Casablanca, Morocco. Morocco is in North Africa.

Source: Legit.ng