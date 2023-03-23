A touching video shows a young boy who is physically challenged learning to walk with prosthetic legs

In the video seen on TikTok, the boy was very determined to learn, and also he had a cheerful disposition

The video has quickly gone viral and drawn comments from TikTok users who admire the boy's courage

A young boy's determination to walk against all odds has made him a viral sensation on TikTok.

The boy who is physically challenged was seen in a video posted on the platform by @klaytonnojoza.

The boy showed happiness despite having no legs and hands. Photo credit: TikTok/@klaytonnojoza.

Source: TikTok

The video shows that the boy appears to have had his both legs amputated, and he uses prosthetic legs.

Boy who has no hands and legs shows happiness in video

He was seen walking with the prosthetic legs, and it appears he was still learning to be stable with them.

His cheerful disposition while trying to walk is what has made the video to go viral and attract comments.

The boy was all smiles as he took one step after the other. Apart from his legs, both his hands are also not complete, but that did not limit his happiness.

Many have taken to the comment section of the video to say how the boy inspires them.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Sibongile21 said:

"This young man is smiling without legs and hands but some of us with everything still ungreat full."

@mlynda910 said:

"Beautiful miracle and the most gorgeous smile and there are individuals in life who are never happy."

@Hopeyemi Esther commented:

"Thank you Jesus God bless you, my dear."

@Chioma Chidiebere729 said:

"How sweet baby boy."

@monye086 said:

"God Almighty is your strength in Jesus' name Amen."

@Smiley commented:

"Proud moment! Strength of a Lion."

@appleuser4293938 said:

"God bless his little heart and give him the courage to keep pressing forward."

Source: Legit.ng