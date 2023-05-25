A lady who broke into a dance after she received her certificate on graduation day has gone viral on TikTok

The lady who could not hide her joy on realizing that she had finally graduated from the University began to dance to express it

Many social media users who watched it congratulated her and indicated that they would do the same thing in similar circumstances

A TikTok video of a lady busting a move after getting her degree has become an online sensation.

The lady was so happy to finish her university education that she showed off her dance skills on the stage.

Lady who is happy to graduate began to dance. Photo credit: @bishopshaba Source: TikTok

The video shows her walking up to the stage in her cap and gown and receiving her certificate from a staff member.

Shortly after receiving the certificate, she began to dance, perhaps being cheered on by the crowd.

The video has received thousands of likes and comments on TikTok and social media users congratulated her and indicated that they have done the same thing too.

@AbeleAbbey reacted:

"That man on the podium was FED UP with you."

@fat_0123 said:

"That man on podium was finna call the next name n he looked up seen you still there like come on brunette."

@PersianThrones wrote:

"Glory they don't understand congratulations."

@celestedaniella

"You beta praise Him!"

@DiggerHoward commented:

"YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAS!! Make that walk into a JOYFUL NOISE!!!"

@LOVAAA8574 also commented:

"Congratulations girl! YOU BETTA PRAISE HIM yes ma'am."

@Neosha:

"Yessssss ma'am congratulationsss."

@EssenceK2003:

"They should've already known that was comin 88 praiseeee him get what you needddd."

Excited Nigerian lady dances, shakes waist on graduation day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated her graduation by dancing and twirling her waist in a viral TikTok video.

She wore her graduation gown and a Nigerian flag around her neck as she moved to the rhythm.

The lady was so happy to graduate that she began to dance and shake her waist in public. The lady who was an amazing dancer started by twirling slowly and then she changed her steps with the speed of light as she went into waist dance that immediately attracted everyone.

Source: Legit.ng