A woman has been hailed on social media for putting a smile on her housemaid's face in a cute way

It was the housemaid's birthday and the kindhearted woman thought it wise to go phone shopping for her

On seeing the gift, her housemaid was overwhelmed with joy, screamed and hugged her madam in appreciation

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A madam made her housemaid's birthday a memorable one by getting her a smartphone that she so desired.

The kind woman showered encomiums on her housemaid while buying the phone, describing her as a little sister.

The housemaid was so happy. Photo Credit: TikTok/@ministerfire1

Source: UGC

She said she loved the lady who has been such a blessing to her. In a heartwarming TikTok video, the woman called out to the housemaid on arriving home and handed her a bag containing the device.

Her housemaid screamed on unboxing it and hugged her madam to show appreciation. The woman told the housemaid that it was her own way of saying thank you.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The overjoyed housemaid wouldn't stop appreciating her thoughtful employer.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

sharonbrown4280 said:

"A soh people Fe treat them house help,with love ❤️n respect u go madam she will always cherish such memories."

mpiimahawa said:

"Thanks for that good heart dear may the lord God bless the works ov your hands dear the way am crying yooooo."

sethuzzg3 said:

"Good to know there are employers who remember their helpers' birthdays."

Ody said:

''Mine is going home this December God I think I'll cry when she goes.. she's more like my mom ... please be good to her and happy birthday to her."

Daviana said:

"This is not showing off..its a lesson to every woman mistreating her helper,they are also humans...God bless you sis."

Housemaid jubilates as her madam gifts her a smartphone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a housemaid had gone wild with excitement after being gifted a smartphone by her madam.

The joyous maid was presented with a new smartphone by her madam who has been described as a nice woman.

As her madam stepped into the room with the phone and presented it to her, she jumped up the moment she realised what she was holding. It was a birthday gift. Even the kids in the room joined her in celebration as she hugged the kind woman and then shed tears of joy.

Source: Legit.ng