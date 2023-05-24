A Nigerian lady has cried out bitterly on social media after her church rejected her suitor whom she's really in love with

According to the heartbroken lady, the young man was condemned by the church because he is not a member

Sharing her ordeal on social media, the lady pleaded with netizens for advice as she reiterated her love for him

A Nigerian lady has sought advice from netizens after her church leader rejected her suitor due to church differences.

According to the lady, her suitor left their church some time ago and is not presently a member of the congregation.

She lamented that she had prayed against the marriage since her church leader said it won’t work, but the love keeps increasing.

In her words:

“Greetings to you all. I need advice, please. Somebody is asking for my hand in marriage but he is not in the same church with me. When I relate the matter to one of my leaders he said no.

"I gave him conditions and he accepted all though he was once a member of my church but what will I do because I have prayed for a long time now but the love is just increasing day by day."

Netizens advised her to go ahead and not listen to her church if she truly prayed to God about the relationship.

Social media reactions

Omowumi Kemisola Christiana said:

"If God is pleased with your relationship, why bother about the denomination, it's you that wants to marry not your church leaders please."

Yuven Melissa commented:

"My dear is it your church leader that will decide for you. Are you marrying the man or the church. Na wao for my gender."

Esther Daniel commented:

"Follow your heart and leave denomination, one can marry anywhere so far the love and feelings is there."

Onoja Janet reacted:

"Maybe you should marry your church. Becoming your church member will not make him a saint. You people should try and be calming down abeg."

See the post below:

