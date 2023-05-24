A Nigerian man has cried out on social media after he was billed over N10 million by his girlfriend for a wedding

In a voice note shared on social media, the lady told her man that she asked about the wedding and everything cost over N10 million

The young man got offended immediately and asked her if her parents spent such a whopping amount during their wedding

A Nigerian man has cancelled his wedding with his fiancee after she revealed the amount involved.

The lady in a voicenote shared with her man claimed that the wedding would cost between 10 to 12 million naira.

Lady bills fiancee N12 million for wedding Photo credit: @Uriel Sinai, Igor Alecsander/ Getty Images, Instablog9ja/Instagram

In her words:

"Concerning our wedding, I have asked someone about the wedding plan and she said 2.5 to plan our wedding. For the design of the hall, 1.5 million. For the caterer, the caterer is demanding N2.5 million.

"And baby for the cake. That fine one with five steps. They are saying N5 million. Altogether it should be 10 to 12 million. Babe reply me once you get my message."

Reacting to this, her fiance got angry and asked if her parents spent such an amount on their wedding. He added that he was no longer interested.

"So all these one wey you talk na only for decorating cake and cooking. No wahala. When your papa marry your mama dem no do cake. Them no call caterer. I no dey for all these ones wey you dey talk", he said.

Social media reactions

Thevanesaonly said:

"As far as he has the money wat it their to fuss about spend on wat you love."

_omote stated:

"Use that 5m for cake go school. Private school so ASUU no go affect you. “What else am I forgotting” bawo?"

Avediamond reacted:

"Just 10mil? It’s too small."

Pretty_nanyi noted:

"Me all I know is that I want a very simple and classy wedding."

See the post below:

Man cancels wedding after fiance visited her former boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady is currently in tears because a man who was supposed to marry her called off the wedding. According to a viral story making the rounds on Facebook, the man found out that she visited her ex-boyfriend days before the wedding.

The lady, whose name was not mentioned, brought the matter to a Facebook group and sought the opinions of members of the group. She said she only visited her ex-boyfriend to give him an invitation card to her wedding, but she ended up passing the night there. According to her confession, one thing led to another, and they ended up making out.

Unfortunately, her husband-to-be found out about her escapades after hacking her phone. The man thereafter directed that all preparations for the wedding should be cancelled without delay. The lady lamented: "In my presence, he called both parents and asked them to cancel any wedding preparations. When they asked why, he told them I will explain better. He left me in his house and went to a hotel and he’s going back to Abuja from the hotel."

