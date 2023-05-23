A Nigerian man has shared a video revealing how he almost burnt his kitchen in his attempt to make a meal

According to him, he was inspired by Hilda Baci's cookathon and he decided to see if he could also break a record

The viral video has attracted lots of comments from netizens who took turns in criticising the young man

A young Nigerian man has shared his experience after getting inspired by Hilda Baci's 100-hour cookathon.

According to him, Hilda motivated him and he decided to enter the kitchen to see if he could break any record.

Man follows Hilda Baci's footsteps Photo credit: @temmytayogp, Hilda Baci

Source: TikTok

While he was frying the oil to make stew, fire suddenly came out of the out and he screamed out of fear.

The determined man however went back to the market to purchase foodstuffs again.

He started the cooking process all over again and praised ladies for being able to cook effortlessly.

He said:

"Wetin Hilda Baci go cause ehnnn. Let's take it back to how it all started, So I went to the market to get some things to cook food make me shaa record.

"So after I got everything, prepared the egg then it got burnt. On a low, my hand don burn, so I decided to redo it again, I went back to the market I got fresh pepper and the plantain and I went back. Omoh e no dey easy, girls dey try."

Social media reactions

@Ria baby said:

"My question where he hang phone first."

@Ayoolami wrote:

"Shey na fry or frew."

@Keema X added:

"I literally screamed."

@Lisa commented:

"sha don’t hurt yourself."

@Ziya wrote:

"Lol you really broke record."

@Anti-bad vibes replied:

"Omg where did you keep your phone."

@lamide reacted:

"The way men cook, Jesu bawa."

@Vicky added:

"You sure say you even add seasoning for dat stew, apart from salt."

@Tife_57 commented:

"Which one be frew the plantain nah fry everybody dey call am."

@Tykoon is Evil reacted:

"Naso Tayo born Landlord house."

@deborahemueje5 said:

"You have escaped calm down."

@Tianna wrote:

"My eyes dey turn why hang camera like that."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng