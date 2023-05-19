A video of a little girl who walked to a soldier and salutes him has gone viral on Instagram

In the trending clip, the girl was in a bank probably with her mother when she spotted the soldier

She walked to the soldier and made a salute out of respect to him and the soldier also replicated the same to her with smiles

A heartwarming video of a little girl who saluted a soldier in a bank has gone viral on Instagram, garnering thousands of likes and comments.

The video, posted by @gossipmill, shows the girl, dressed moderately walking up to the soldier who was standing at the bank.

Young girl salutes soldier. Photo credit: @gossipmill Source: Instagram

Respect salute

She then raised her right hand to her forehead and made a salute, as a sign of respect and admiration for the man in uniform.

The soldier, who was wearing a camouflage jacket and a cap, smiled and returned the salute to the girl, who then walked back to her mother. The video has received 5000 likes and hundreds of comments from Instagram users who praised the girl for her gesture and the soldier for his kindness.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@mlb6880 reacted:

"Hey kids whenever you see police respect them."

@cherish_ebosereme_ said:

"Na her mama send her and salute uncle soldier o nothing you wan tell me."

@zsavier_optimum_hairlaundry wrote:

"I like how the soldier saluted her back."

@gboleecando commented:

"Dis Soldier Deserve some Credit not even as a Military man but the Respect,courage and the Salute he gave back to the young Girl really means so much to Both of them."

Little girl runs up to soldier, touches his feet in adorable video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that A beautiful video of a little girl paying her respect to some officers has caused a frenzy on social media.

The little girl saw the officers on uniform and quickly ran to meet of them. She touched his feet and placed her palm on her forehead.

Reacting to the video, some people have expressed their love for the little girl's action, while noting that she acted like a true patriotic citizen.

