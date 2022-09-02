A young man shared a video showing how a big party was organised for his sister to celebrate her graduation from Harvard University

The ceremony had many people present to wish her well as the graduate danced with her framed certificate

At a point, a red carpet was rolled out for her as traditional dancers of old women danced on the stage

A young man went online to share a video of how his family celebrated his sister's graduation. The party was a big one with many guests present.

The grand celebration could easily be mistaken for a wedding ceremony. At the start of the clip, a convoy came into the celebration venue.

Many people were present to rejoice with the graduate. Photo source: TikTok/@samuelson_dossou

Many celebrated with her

The celebrant framed her certificate as she danced with it while wearing her graduation gown. She had a red carpet rolled out.

The event also had traditional dancers entertaining guests. Another part of the video showed men carrying gifts for her.

Watch the video below:

Dat Gworl said:

"Imagine her wedding."

mazeet097 said:

"Getting in at Harvard is big and she graduated yoh big deal, congratulations."

shollyyy said:

"Sis I’d like to see your wedding oo. congratulation such a big deal frrrr."

Nike Victoria said:

"this will be me by God's grace when i finish this masters program."

Ntiena Mwilu said:

"So beautiful. I wish your sis much success and many great achievements within her career by God’s grace."

Lover888 said:

"I am happy, like it’s my sister, love how u celebrated her."

princessglandy985 said:

"biggest congratulations. can she do a vidoe on how she got in."

vanessa copland said:

"As it should be.. as it should!! congratulations."

billiondolllard said:

"I love this so much! Congratulations to her!!"

Sir Moyo said:

"Normal normal this is how it’s supposed to be but the fear of make village people no enter person matter dey fear is."

