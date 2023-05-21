A lady has demonstrated how hot the sun is in Dubai, the United Arabs Emirate, UEA as she used it to fry eggs

In a video posted by @mercy_gains1, the lady placed a fry pan under the sun, poured some oil into it

People were stunned when she broke the eggs into the fry pan, and it instantly started frying as if it was on fire

A lady who is a resident of Dubai in the UAE has stunned people by using the sun to fry eggs.

The lady said she achieved the feat without using gas or any other cooking energy as the sun was clearly hot enough.

The lady claimed she was able to use the hot sun in Dubai, UAE, to fry eggs. Photo credit: TikTok/@mercy_gains1.

Source: TikTok

In a video posted by @mercy_gains1, the lady brought out the frying pan and placed it under the hot sun.

Lady fries eggs under the sun

She also brought out a bottle of oil and poured some of it into the frying pan. She then broke two eggs into the pan, and it started frying.

Initially, the lady was not wearing shoes, but it appeared the ground was so hot she had to put on her shoes.

The scene stunned a lot of people, some of who argued that the pan must have been hot before it was brought outside. Some people joined in doubting her, saying it is impossible to fry eggs with sunlight alone.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Joanna said:

"Who is thinking the pan was from the fire."

@ commented:

"Here in Saudi, the sun can cook beans."

@Habib Beye reacted:

"But you also have to take off your shoes."

@user2001509101289 said:

"I tell you. "I was even crying when going to work."

@loverboy said:

"Only those in Dubai can relate."

@E & V commented:

"The saucepan has been heated already. You said the sun, right why are you not putting on shoes lol."

Source: Legit.ng