The mother of a man travelling abroad got him prepared so as to avoid hunger over there

In a video posted by @allanlaimo, the man's mum loaded his bag with bananas, avocados, beans and other African foods

The video immediately sparked reactions among TikTok users, with many of them admitting that they do the same when travelling

A man travelling abroad has shown the foodstuff his mother got for him and how he packed it in a bag.

A video posted on TikTok by @allanlaimo showed how the mother made sure that the bag was filled with food items.

The man carried bananas, avocadoes, beans many more foods. Photo credit: TikTok/@allanlaimo.

Source: TikTok

In the 13 seconds video, the man's mum carefully arranged all the food items in a box.

Man shows native food he took to abroad while travelling

Obviously, his mother did not want him to miss African food, so she gave him beans and potatoes. Fruits such as bananas, avocadoes, and mangoes were also seen in the bag.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His international passport was spotted in one corner of the bag to show he was fully ready for the move.

A caption on the video indicated he was travelling to the United States. The video immediately sparked reactions among TikTok users.

Many of them said they did the same thing when they travelled abroad.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as man carries native food while going abroad

@Prince_James said:

"Let me tell you that once you reach your final destination, that bag will contain porridge. Those things will be crushed."

@My Naomi reacted:

"How I used to pack this for my mother-in-law Mwathani...and still I was left...let me cry first I will come to finish the story."

@Mungai Diaries said:

"I swear next time this is how am packing my bag no clothes."

@squares said:

"I wished I packed like this coming to Canada. All I thought about was my wigs and shoes."

@I'm Mwanza commented:

"And someone said our food is more delicious."

Lady earns N1.6 million monthly in Canada

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who works as a nurse in Canada revealed her salary.

In a TikTok video, the lady said she earns N11,600 per hour.

She said her salary in a month is N1.6 million per month and N18.8 million per year.

Source: Legit.ng