A video of Hilda Baci's mother cooking a big pot of Asun rice has gotten tongues wagging on Instagram

The beautiful woman who runs the page @calabarpot on Instagram shared a video of herself advertising her pot of Asun rice

However, many netizens in the comments section criticized the fact that the woman didn't cover her hair while cooking

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The mother of Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, has stirred reactions on Instagram with a video shared via her official account.

The beautiful chef who runs the page @calabarpot on Instagram shared a video of herself cooking and advertising her big pot of Asun rice.

Hilda Baci's mother criticized for cooking with hair open Photo credit: @calabarpot

Source: Instagram

However, many netizens who spotted the video kicked against the fact that Hilda's mother wasn't covering her hair while cooking.

They all took to the comments section of her video to suggest that she wears a scarf to cover her hair when cooking public meals.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media reactions

Brodlink0 said:

"Talking over the food with your hair not covered is not nice."

Officialoziri.Stanley wrote:

"Ma please be covering your hair, it's really important. We no fit de chop sweet rice garnished with hair."

Successfulrich_trip said:

"You talk too much u just dey kill ur business."

Gigi_wakisha reacted:

"The spit, the hair, the lipstick in the food, the dandruff imagine eating that in ur rice."

Skyflasher82 advised:

"Cover your hair, wear a face mask, put on hand gloves."

Nkwochachingy reacted:

"No be u dey cook am u are just making a video. U can not be cooking with your open hair, no Apron, long nails and painted lips thanks."

Tbabyyym commented:

"Looks yummy but re talking over the food tho. Please help mummy. Do voice-overs."

Haltec2244 added:

"These people cook with snails and I would never never eat that food unless I saw it prepared."

Watch the video below:

Hilda Baci's mum begs daughter to break world record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Hilda Baci's mother has joined a host of others to drum support for her daughter as she gets set to break a world record. Hilda Baci, a determined foodpreneur and chef wants to break the World's cooking world record set by Chef Lata London in India.

Currently, she has been cooking for over 60 hours and Nigerians have been visiting the location in Amore Gardens, Lekki, to support her. Her mother was also spotted at the scene rolling out words of encouragement to her baby girl and advising her to break the record. The video was shared by @olorisupergal.

In her words: "Hilda, are you there? I love you so much and I am not bothered because I know you are going to win this. You have never failed in life. You are a baby of soft life but I know this one is not soft but it is going to earn you better soft life.

Source: Legit.ng