A young girl of 9 years old who could repair a motorbike has gone viral on Facebook

The young girl named Susanna Adjerkei Appaerkon revealed that she was in class 3 as well as mentioned all the nature of issues she could repair on a motorbike

She also indicated that she learnt the skill from her father and that her mother was proud of her

A video of a nine-year-old girl who could repair a motorbike has gone viral on Facebook, attracting thousands of views and comments.

The girl, identified as Susanna Adjerkei Appaerkon, was from Nigeria and lived with her parents in a village.

In the video, Susanna confidently explained the different parts of a motorbike and how she could fix them.

She said she could rrepair issues such as faulty brakes, flat tires, broken chains and spark plugs.

Susanna revealed that she was in class three and that she learnt the skill from her father, who is also a mechanic.

She says her mother is proud of her and supports her passion. She adds that in the future she would like to be able to repair airplanes and own her own mechanical shop.

The video was shared by BBC Pidgin on Facebook May 14 who interviewed the young girl.

Many netizens were amazed by Susanna’s abilities and expressed their admiration and encouragement.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@ottrachinaka reacted:

"I hail her parents. Wow. This is a clear example of "train up a child... amazing."

@dadakayode said:

"May almighty God continue to grant you more knowledge wisdom and understanding."

@Johnagbetsi wrote:

"I am happy for this girl because BBC of today didn't see this as a child labour but a transfer of knowledge."

@childrenbibleclub commented:

"That's interesting baby girl, keep it up. You will never be poor ijn."

