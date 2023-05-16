A Nigerian lady has shown off her impeccable accent while teaching people how to pronounce a vegetable correctly

According to the young lady, the popular vegetable, cucumber, is rightly pronounced as 'Kyo-kum-buh'

The video has attracted lots of heartwarming comments from netizens who admired her clean accent

An educative video of a Nigerian lady speaking with an exquisite accent has gone viral on social media.

In the video shared via her TikTok account @impeccableaccent, she taught people how to rightly pronounce a popular green vegetable, cucumber, which she held.

Nigerian lady pronounces the word cucumber. Photo credit: @impeccableaccent

Source: TikTok

According to her, cucumber is not pronounced as most Nigerians call it. She went ahead to pronounce it correctly and repeated it for easy learning.

The video has sparked many comments from netizens who noted that she has a beautiful accent for a Nigerian.

She said:

"Hello, quick pronunciation, how do you pronounce this vegetable? This vegetable is pronounced not pronounced as, ko-kom-ba, it is rightly pronounced as kyo-kum-buh."

Netizens applaud lady's fine accent

@Hannah said:

"Wow."

@Regina wrote:

"I love your accent."

@Cailash01 commented:

"Where did you get the accent from gurl."

@Brenda reacted:

"You sound pretty."

@user37313834561995 added:

"Awwnnnnn, I love the way you speak."

@Lynda commented:

"Pretty lady with a beautiful accent."

@HanleyJJ replied:

"I'll love to learn how to speak like you, ma'am."

@ChritabelE said:

"It's not easy to do away with what we've learned for ages now, all the same thanks."

@bossladyAnn wrote:

"That's why I'm very cautious of the kind of school I send my children to, it's easier to learn how to speak this way as a child."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng