A Nigerian lady has become popular on TikTok because of her commitment to her garri business

The lady, @golddike01, posted a series of videos showing her always frying garri or packaging it for sale

She has gotten a lot of fans, who often encourage her to continue working hard until she makes it

A Nigerian lady, who is always frying garri, has gone viral and become popular on TikTok and Facebook.

At the moment, the lady with the TikTok handle, @golddike01, has over 317,000 followers on the platform alone.

The lady has become popular because she is always frying garri. Photo credit: TikTok/@goldike0.

Source: TikTok

Also, she has more than 1.4 million video likes on the platform, as people always admire her clips. People admire her for her consistency and how she takes pride in frying garri without trying to show off.

Nigerian lady impresses people with how she fries garri

Videos show her packaged garri which are probably meant for sale. In the latest video, the lady was seen frying garri and eating roasted corn. This particular video has fascinated many people.

They noted that she was always working hard and had been very consistent.

Another interesting thing about the lady is that she rarely speaks in her videos.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of lady who fries garri

@aladeokin adewale said:

"You will make it in life because you are not ashamed of what you are doing."

@Talent classique said:

"Nice girl."

@Muskolo said:

"You are so pretty."

@Brian Sampson339

"You are so beautiful."

@Cashblazzer

"You look amazing."

@Rainer Rain736 said:

"Keep it up black beauty."

@Frederick Bennety said:

"Please take time don't do that and hurt yourself."

@Celebrity1 commented:

"She is more than a wife material. Long life dear."

@mikelis said:

"Invite me to your villa now."

Source: Legit.ng