A video of a young Lady's fervent anticipation to leave the United States has gained a lot of attention on TikTok as she documents her last days of departure

The unnamed woman expressed her eagerness to leave behind what she described as a country marked by significant evil injustices and wrongdoings.

A significant portion of netizens disagreed in the comment section with the woman's characterization of America as evil

The video of a young lady expressing her eagerness to leave America and branding the country as "evil" sparked a flurry of reactions on TikTok.

The footage captured a compilation of a seven-day countdown to her final departure.

Lady leaves "depressing' US for good. Photo Source: TikTok/@_melanincandy

Source: UGC

According to the caption, "The evil the country did was a lot," many suggested that it echoed her sentiments, shedding light on the deeply personal reasons behind her decision to depart.

In one particular scene, the young lady sought medical care within the final days, which emphasized her intention to leave America. The final scene captured the woman in a plane, captioned "I'm out".

Many netizens resonated with the woman's sentiments and expressed their desire to leave America as well.

The video sparked intense debates in the comment section, with netizens engaging in heated discussions.

@winnieb2023 said:

"America is for getting wealth or education, not for living. Focus on your goal and get back home."

@idontknow3888 said:

"The world is funny. Others are also making videos few days to enter America."

@tholuwa__ said:

"Y’all saying hope she isn’t coming to Nigeria; Nigeria isn’t depressing, and y’all don’t know what it feels to leave your family for so long."

@just_nee_ said:

"Depression isn’t a place; it’s a state of mind, a state of being. Happiness s found within us. Going places can add moments, but ultimately it's us."

@liquestelles said:

"I agree with you, girl—most depressing and toxic place. I never felt this way back home. I just want to go back home. a lot but one of these days."

Watch video:

