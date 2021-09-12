30+ wallpaper designs: find a perfect pattern for your walls
by  Cyprine Apindi

In recent years, the use of wallpapers has become common in most households. As a result, manufacturers have come up with cool wallpaper designs to meet the needs of every person. It can be confusing to select one design from hundreds of options. You can deal with this by doing some basic research beforehand. The pattern you select should match your taste and personality.

wallpapers for homes
Cool yellow design for wall. Photo:@madeauxhome (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

The best aspect of using wallpaper designs to spice up your house is the freedom to change them whenever you please. They are also durable and can be used in homes with young and active children.

Cool wallpaper designs to try in 2021

Are you looking for the latest wallpaper designs for your wall? Here are all the trendiest options in 2021. You can choose different styles and patterns for different rooms to make your house more interesting.

1. Mural design

wallpapers for homes
The mural design complements the dining area. Photo: @mural.wallpaper
Source: Instagram

A mural paste-up is for the art-lover who does not want a particular painting done directly on the wall. You can choose a mural design in the stores or have one custom-made for your house.

2. Neutral effect

home wallpaper
An elegant neutral design for the home. Photo: @coveredwallpaper
Source: Instagram

A neutral design uses a neutral colour palette that features black, grey, white, brown, and tan. It is pretty subtle can either be plain or have a simple pattern. It is a fantastic option for people who love peace and quiet and would rather have a simple and neutral themed home.

3. Storied unique wallpaper

unique wallpaper
A wall advocating for cancer awareness. Photo: @lucine.xx
Source: Instagram

A storied design is usually customised for a certain space, usually to tell a particular story. The one above is made for breast cancer awareness or for someone who has beaten this disease. You can create your unique, storied design to tell a personal story.

4. Pared-back design

home wallpaper
A cool and relaxed design. Photo: @annieallisondesigns
Source: Instagram

The pared-back style is for people who do not need the walls to be the only wow element in the room or home. It is laid back and allows you to add popping furniture or decor items in the room without making it appear crowded.

5. Contrasting modern wallpaper

unique wallpaper
Elegant contrasting walls in a bedroom. Photo: @saloninteriordesignuk
Source: Instagram

In a contrasting set-up, the colour and pattern are completely different from those used in the surrounding walls. It is best for adding colour, variety, and individuality to a space without overwhelming the room.

6. Rippled wallpapers for homes

modern wallpaper
Elegant ripples in a washroom. Photo: @ks.gandhi
Source: Instagram

Ripples add a wavy appearance or motion to a room. It is elegant and ideal for the washroom area where water is used frequently.

7. Coordinating home wallpaper

modern wallpaper
The walls coordinate with the upholstery. Photo: @missybrown123chivadmax1
Source: Instagram

This style involves matching the wall with the upholstery in your home. For you to make this possible, a lot of customisation is required. You can choose a particular design, then upholster your furniture with similar material or vice versa.

8. Stenciled pattern

unique wallpaper
Cute stencil design. Photo: @carlabagley
Source: Instagram

You can use a stencil of your choice to spice up your rooms. In this style, an easy-to-use graphic design tool adds a specific pattern to a wall or room. There are numerous stencils to choose from, or you can customise one.

9. Rainbow effect

unique wallpaper
Rainbow design suitable for a child's bedroom. Photo: @eli_at_home
Source: Instagram

This is a fun style for young children or adults who love popping colours. The multiple colours of the rainbow make the room appear cheerful and bright.

10. Terrazzo style

30+ wallpaper designs: find a perfect pattern for your walls
The terrazzo effect on the bedroom walls. Photo: @liberty.interiors
Source: Instagram

Terrazzo floors have existed for a very long time, but did you know you can have terrazzo walls too? The terrazzo effect is pleasant and appealing to the eye, and you can choose specific colours to match your taste and preferences.

11. Floor-to-ceiling design

unique wallpaper
Room with similar walls and ceiling. Photo: @decorativefair
Source: Instagram

Most people use wallpapers on the walls only, but they can also be used on the ceiling. We must warn you that this style is for the bold and daring.

12. Accent wallpaper

modern wallpaper
Accentuating the walls in a dining room. Photo: @suburbanspunk
Source: Instagram

This style is ideal for people who do not wish to cover an entire wall. Instead, they pick a particular design and use it in a specific section of the room to give the same effect that a large painting would have in a room.

13. High contrast floral effect

modern wallpaper
High contrast flowers in the kitchen area. Photo: @lightandfrankinteriors
Source: Instagram

This design allows you to emphasise one or more elements of a floral arrangement for a more drastic effect. It is best used on plain-coloured walls to avoid overwhelming the space.

14. Mosaic pattern

wallpapers for homes
Elegant mosaic pattern. Photo: @neumuriwallpapers
Source: Instagram

This is ideal for people with eclectic sides. It is colourful, vibrant and creates a gallery-like appearance in a room. The furniture and decor items must be chosen carefully to avoid cluttering the space or losing the wow factor in the mosaic pattern.

15. Striped pattern

home wallpaper
Blue stripes in the living room. Photo: @furniturelandsouth
Source: Instagram

Stripes are timeless in both clothing and interior decor. They create a dramatic effect. Horizontal stripes can widen a narrow room, while vertical ones tend to make a room appear smaller.

16. Abstract floral effect

modern wallpaper
Abstract flowers in the bar section of a house. Photo: @designwalls
Source: Instagram

An abstract design uses shapes, colours, and textures without representing the external reality. It is a simple and attractive style for people who do not want to add too many colours to a room or house.

17. Fabric pattern

wallpapers for homes
The fabric design complements the brick walls. Photo: @tecnograficaofficial
Source: Instagram

What print is in your favourite summer dress? What is your favourite vintage fabric, perhaps one you got from your grandma? You can use your favourite fabric print on your wall. It may require you to dig a little deeper into your pockets to customise the print, but the end result is wonderful.

18. Woodland style

unique wallpaper
The woodland design in the study room. Photo: @lancashire_wallpaper
Source: Instagram

Most people visit the woods for some peace and quiet. Why not bring the same serenity into your study area by redesigning your walls? This wallpaper will undoubtedly bring some zen into your life.

19. Watercolour playroom wallpaper

playroom wallpaper
Watercolour effect in a child's playroom. Photo: @cristinacilloniz
Source: Instagram

Watercolour designs add a very subtle yet striking effect to a room. They have a certain softness that makes them ideal for children's play or bedrooms. Besides, this style does not overwhelm the space and other colourful decor items, or furniture can be used.

20. Geometric wallpaper

Geometric wallpaper
Elegant geometric design. Photo: @wallpapershop_australia
Source: Instagram

Geometric wallpapers appreciate the chic and ever-trending style of simple lines and shapes. They are fun and add a contemporary appearance to the room. It is a no brainer that geometric shapes are some of the best wallpaper designs for the living room.

21. Black and white motif

home wallpaper
Black and white motif in a bedroom. Photo: @emmahenleydesign
Source: Instagram

Black is the colour of sophistication, while white shows purity and innocence. The two colours are eye-catching and ideal for the guestroom.

22. Animal motif

playroom wallpaper
Fun animal design for a child's playroom. Photo: @projectjunior
Source: Instagram

Animal motifs are ideal for people who enjoy safaris and wildlife watching. They can also be used in children's rooms. Besides adding some flair to a room, they can be used to teach young kids different animals.

23. Textured effect

modern wallpaper
Eye-catching brick textured effect. Photo: @wallpaperbysheree
Source: Instagram

The textured effect is ideal for covering imperfections in walls. They are available in patterns, colours, and designs and aid in creating a specific mood for a space.

24. Hand-painted design

unique wallpaper
Hand-painted design for the artistic person. Photo: @willowandlexdecor
Source: Instagram

Are you a good painter and love DIY projects? If you are, you can hand-paint whatever you wish on a plain wall or plain lining paper. This is ideal for your entryway.

25. Jungle-themed wallpaper

modern wallpaper
Jungle-themed living area. Photo: @design.junkie
Source: Instagram

The jungle has fresh air and is filled with different plant and animal species. For many people, the jungle signifies life and adaptation to different environments and situations. You can bring this symbolic style to your home using lining paper, and hey, it can feature your spirit animal.

26. Shibori effect

home wallpaper
Beautiful Shibori design in the washroom. Photo: @sloanewylerinteriors
Source: Instagram

Shibori is a traditional Japanese dye technique that results in beautiful and mind-blowing patterns. Lining papers for walls with this style are unique and ideal for any home. You can choose your favourite colours too.

27. Beach house theme

unique wallpaper
Beach themed wallpaper. Photo: @daisybennettdesigns
Source: Instagram

Did you know that you can bring the beach into your home? A beach-themed wall paste-up will make your room look like your favourite beach or vacation spot. This theme is ideal for people who love the outdoors and sea creatures.

28. Chinoiserie motif

home wallpaper
Chinoiserie design for the colourful person. Photo: @thecheerfulhome
Source: Instagram

Chinese people are known for specific colourful art, furniture, and architectural styles. These are incorporated in the Chinoiserie design lining paper that has colourful decorations, asymmetry, and stylised nature.

29. Fallbrook style

wallpapers for homes
The Fallbrook leaves design. Photo: @emma.k.design
Source: Instagram

This style is very botanical, making it ideal for people who love nature. It is somewhat subtle and does not make a room appear cluttered, especially if the rest of the room has plain-coloured furniture and decor pieces.

30. Brushstroke effect

home wallpaper
Amazing brushstroke design. Photo: @daisybennettdesigns
Source: Instagram

The brushstroke design is a form of abstract art. It is simple and can be done in a variety of colours. It adds elegance and style to any room.

31. Constellation map effect

playroom wallpaper
Constellation design in a child's playroom. Photo: @wearefeathr
Source: Instagram

This is ideal for kids who are interested in the celestial sphere and the stars. It is simple, chic, and can be customised to include the child's name. Besides the beauty, it can be used for educational purposes.

32. Funky frames

playroom wallpaper
Funky frames for funky people. Photo: @alovelylittledesigncompany
Source: Instagram

Funky frames will undoubtedly catch the instant recognition of everyone who enters your home. They are fun and make a bold statement by themselves. They are ideal for kids' rooms.

33. Tassels design

wallpapers for homes
Tassels on the wall. Photo: @hyggeandwest
Source: Instagram

The fringe design has always been in style and is unlikely to become outdated in future. Imagine having it on your walls! It is interesting to look at and brings out your playful side.

34. Marble design

modern wallpaper
An elegant marble design. Photo: @motsodesigned
Source: Instagram

Most contemporary homes have marble tiles and kitchen countertops. You can take the marble design a notch higher by adding it to your walls. It will make your house appear classy and modern.

Everyone needs to incorporate cool wallpaper designs into their home decor. Selecting a design that matches your personality and taste will transform your home into a classy and chic space. Which is your favourite design in 2021?

Read also

Top 10 house painting designs in Nigeria

