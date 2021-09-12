30+ wallpaper designs: find a perfect pattern for your walls

In recent years, the use of wallpapers has become common in most households. As a result, manufacturers have come up with cool wallpaper designs to meet the needs of every person. It can be confusing to select one design from hundreds of options. You can deal with this by doing some basic research beforehand. The pattern you select should match your taste and personality.

Cool yellow design for wall. Photo:@madeauxhome (modified by author)

The best aspect of using wallpaper designs to spice up your house is the freedom to change them whenever you please. They are also durable and can be used in homes with young and active children.

Cool wallpaper designs to try in 2021

Are you looking for the latest wallpaper designs for your wall? Here are all the trendiest options in 2021. You can choose different styles and patterns for different rooms to make your house more interesting.

1. Mural design

The mural design complements the dining area. Photo: @mural.wallpaper

A mural paste-up is for the art-lover who does not want a particular painting done directly on the wall. You can choose a mural design in the stores or have one custom-made for your house.

2. Neutral effect

An elegant neutral design for the home. Photo: @coveredwallpaper

A neutral design uses a neutral colour palette that features black, grey, white, brown, and tan. It is pretty subtle can either be plain or have a simple pattern. It is a fantastic option for people who love peace and quiet and would rather have a simple and neutral themed home.

3. Storied unique wallpaper

A wall advocating for cancer awareness. Photo: @lucine.xx

A storied design is usually customised for a certain space, usually to tell a particular story. The one above is made for breast cancer awareness or for someone who has beaten this disease. You can create your unique, storied design to tell a personal story.

4. Pared-back design

A cool and relaxed design. Photo: @annieallisondesigns

The pared-back style is for people who do not need the walls to be the only wow element in the room or home. It is laid back and allows you to add popping furniture or decor items in the room without making it appear crowded.

5. Contrasting modern wallpaper

Elegant contrasting walls in a bedroom. Photo: @saloninteriordesignuk

In a contrasting set-up, the colour and pattern are completely different from those used in the surrounding walls. It is best for adding colour, variety, and individuality to a space without overwhelming the room.

6. Rippled wallpapers for homes

Elegant ripples in a washroom. Photo: @ks.gandhi

Ripples add a wavy appearance or motion to a room. It is elegant and ideal for the washroom area where water is used frequently.

7. Coordinating home wallpaper

The walls coordinate with the upholstery. Photo: @missybrown123chivadmax1

This style involves matching the wall with the upholstery in your home. For you to make this possible, a lot of customisation is required. You can choose a particular design, then upholster your furniture with similar material or vice versa.

8. Stenciled pattern

Cute stencil design. Photo: @carlabagley

You can use a stencil of your choice to spice up your rooms. In this style, an easy-to-use graphic design tool adds a specific pattern to a wall or room. There are numerous stencils to choose from, or you can customise one.

9. Rainbow effect

Rainbow design suitable for a child's bedroom. Photo: @eli_at_home

This is a fun style for young children or adults who love popping colours. The multiple colours of the rainbow make the room appear cheerful and bright.

10. Terrazzo style

The terrazzo effect on the bedroom walls. Photo: @liberty.interiors

Terrazzo floors have existed for a very long time, but did you know you can have terrazzo walls too? The terrazzo effect is pleasant and appealing to the eye, and you can choose specific colours to match your taste and preferences.

11. Floor-to-ceiling design

Room with similar walls and ceiling. Photo: @decorativefair

Most people use wallpapers on the walls only, but they can also be used on the ceiling. We must warn you that this style is for the bold and daring.

12. Accent wallpaper

Accentuating the walls in a dining room. Photo: @suburbanspunk

This style is ideal for people who do not wish to cover an entire wall. Instead, they pick a particular design and use it in a specific section of the room to give the same effect that a large painting would have in a room.

13. High contrast floral effect

High contrast flowers in the kitchen area. Photo: @lightandfrankinteriors

This design allows you to emphasise one or more elements of a floral arrangement for a more drastic effect. It is best used on plain-coloured walls to avoid overwhelming the space.

14. Mosaic pattern

Elegant mosaic pattern. Photo: @neumuriwallpapers

This is ideal for people with eclectic sides. It is colourful, vibrant and creates a gallery-like appearance in a room. The furniture and decor items must be chosen carefully to avoid cluttering the space or losing the wow factor in the mosaic pattern.

15. Striped pattern

Blue stripes in the living room. Photo: @furniturelandsouth

Stripes are timeless in both clothing and interior decor. They create a dramatic effect. Horizontal stripes can widen a narrow room, while vertical ones tend to make a room appear smaller.

16. Abstract floral effect

Abstract flowers in the bar section of a house. Photo: @designwalls

An abstract design uses shapes, colours, and textures without representing the external reality. It is a simple and attractive style for people who do not want to add too many colours to a room or house.

17. Fabric pattern

The fabric design complements the brick walls. Photo: @tecnograficaofficial

What print is in your favourite summer dress? What is your favourite vintage fabric, perhaps one you got from your grandma? You can use your favourite fabric print on your wall. It may require you to dig a little deeper into your pockets to customise the print, but the end result is wonderful.

18. Woodland style

The woodland design in the study room. Photo: @lancashire_wallpaper

Most people visit the woods for some peace and quiet. Why not bring the same serenity into your study area by redesigning your walls? This wallpaper will undoubtedly bring some zen into your life.

19. Watercolour playroom wallpaper

Watercolour effect in a child's playroom. Photo: @cristinacilloniz

Watercolour designs add a very subtle yet striking effect to a room. They have a certain softness that makes them ideal for children's play or bedrooms. Besides, this style does not overwhelm the space and other colourful decor items, or furniture can be used.

20. Geometric wallpaper

Elegant geometric design. Photo: @wallpapershop_australia

Geometric wallpapers appreciate the chic and ever-trending style of simple lines and shapes. They are fun and add a contemporary appearance to the room. It is a no brainer that geometric shapes are some of the best wallpaper designs for the living room.

21. Black and white motif

Black and white motif in a bedroom. Photo: @emmahenleydesign

Black is the colour of sophistication, while white shows purity and innocence. The two colours are eye-catching and ideal for the guestroom.

22. Animal motif

Fun animal design for a child's playroom. Photo: @projectjunior

Animal motifs are ideal for people who enjoy safaris and wildlife watching. They can also be used in children's rooms. Besides adding some flair to a room, they can be used to teach young kids different animals.

23. Textured effect

Eye-catching brick textured effect. Photo: @wallpaperbysheree

The textured effect is ideal for covering imperfections in walls. They are available in patterns, colours, and designs and aid in creating a specific mood for a space.

24. Hand-painted design

Hand-painted design for the artistic person. Photo: @willowandlexdecor

Are you a good painter and love DIY projects? If you are, you can hand-paint whatever you wish on a plain wall or plain lining paper. This is ideal for your entryway.

25. Jungle-themed wallpaper

Jungle-themed living area. Photo: @design.junkie

The jungle has fresh air and is filled with different plant and animal species. For many people, the jungle signifies life and adaptation to different environments and situations. You can bring this symbolic style to your home using lining paper, and hey, it can feature your spirit animal.

26. Shibori effect

Beautiful Shibori design in the washroom. Photo: @sloanewylerinteriors

Shibori is a traditional Japanese dye technique that results in beautiful and mind-blowing patterns. Lining papers for walls with this style are unique and ideal for any home. You can choose your favourite colours too.

27. Beach house theme

Beach themed wallpaper. Photo: @daisybennettdesigns

Did you know that you can bring the beach into your home? A beach-themed wall paste-up will make your room look like your favourite beach or vacation spot. This theme is ideal for people who love the outdoors and sea creatures.

28. Chinoiserie motif

Chinoiserie design for the colourful person. Photo: @thecheerfulhome

Chinese people are known for specific colourful art, furniture, and architectural styles. These are incorporated in the Chinoiserie design lining paper that has colourful decorations, asymmetry, and stylised nature.

29. Fallbrook style

The Fallbrook leaves design. Photo: @emma.k.design

This style is very botanical, making it ideal for people who love nature. It is somewhat subtle and does not make a room appear cluttered, especially if the rest of the room has plain-coloured furniture and decor pieces.

30. Brushstroke effect

Amazing brushstroke design. Photo: @daisybennettdesigns

The brushstroke design is a form of abstract art. It is simple and can be done in a variety of colours. It adds elegance and style to any room.

31. Constellation map effect

Constellation design in a child's playroom. Photo: @wearefeathr

This is ideal for kids who are interested in the celestial sphere and the stars. It is simple, chic, and can be customised to include the child's name. Besides the beauty, it can be used for educational purposes.

32. Funky frames

Funky frames for funky people. Photo: @alovelylittledesigncompany

Funky frames will undoubtedly catch the instant recognition of everyone who enters your home. They are fun and make a bold statement by themselves. They are ideal for kids' rooms.

33. Tassels design

Tassels on the wall. Photo: @hyggeandwest

The fringe design has always been in style and is unlikely to become outdated in future. Imagine having it on your walls! It is interesting to look at and brings out your playful side.

34. Marble design

An elegant marble design. Photo: @motsodesigned

Most contemporary homes have marble tiles and kitchen countertops. You can take the marble design a notch higher by adding it to your walls. It will make your house appear classy and modern.

Everyone needs to incorporate cool wallpaper designs into their home decor. Selecting a design that matches your personality and taste will transform your home into a classy and chic space. Which is your favourite design in 2021?

Source: Legit