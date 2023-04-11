A short video of a two-year-old telling her mother to leave her alone after the woman caught in the toilet has gone viral

The mother said she had to quickly go check up on the girl when everywhere in the house suddenly became silent

The kid kept saying, "leave me alone" amid tears as her mother threatened to beat for wasting water

A young Nigerian mother, @esthie_b, has shared a video capturing the moment she stumbled on her daughter wasting water in the bathroom.

The mother said she suspected the kid was up to no good when everywhere suddenly became silent at home. She said that the daughter is just two years old.

While she was ordering the kid to come outside, the girl cried. Seconds in the video, the two-year-old started telling her mother to leave her alone.

A person who was behind the camera while the mother filmed could not stop laughing. Many parents shared their experiences with their kids.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 4,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ayanfeoluwa oluwaseun said:

"Shey u can't hear simple English ni she said leave me alone sorry jawe my love."

Anuoluwapo cakes said:

"Pls leave her alone abi u no hear English."

BABY said:

"Their silence Dey make person fear silence."

Rukoyah said:

"My son do pass dis one shebi she never upgrade to Dey break tv."

OLUWASHINDARA said:

"My baby exactly she will say leave me alone and don’t beat me ooo."

FAB said:

"No Dey stress this princess."

user4026205529413 said:

"Once u dont hear thier voice, something is definitely going on that we dont know abtv."

Odion Kenneth said:

"She has the audicity so say leave me alone after wasting enough water."

white fish said:

"Person no fit do anyhow in her own father's house again abi leave her alone is just an simple English."

Ayanfe eledumare said:

"I don laugh my ribs dey pain me the way she dey shout aswear she get anger issue oob."

