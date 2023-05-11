A 38-year-old Nigerian lady, Judith Nwokocha, 38, has shared her experience after giving birth to twins through IVF

A Nigerian mother, Judith Nwokocha, delivered two babies at once, a black boy and his albino twin sister.

Judith described the experience as shocking after sighting the babies for the first time years ago.

According to the 38-year-old mother, she initially thought she was given the wrong baby at the hospital.

Her baby boy, Kamsi, was dark-skinned, while her little daughter Kachi, was later diagnosed with albinism.

People doubt they are my children

Judith recounted that she and her husband had it rough for eight years before falling pregnant through IVF.

However, people don't believe the twins, now three, belong to them because of their different skin colours, DailyMail reports.

The siblings share a great relationship

Irrespective of their colour differences, the mother maintained that her children are attached and act like twins.

She said the doting siblings haven't observed anything different about each other as they share a great relationship.

