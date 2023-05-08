A roundly built man caused a commotion when he stormed the streets, and a crowd surged around him

What attracted people to him in the video was his large, eye-popping muscles which made him stand out

Children initially followed him to take a closer look at his fit body, but they got scared and ran when he turned

A man looking physically fit stormed the streets and immediately became a celebrity.

TikTok user, @kelvinpower82, posted a video showing when he made an appearance in the street, and a crowd surged around him.

The man amazed many people because of his roundly built body. Photo credit: TikTok/@kelvinpower82.

Source: TikTok

The man has a well-built body, making him look exceptionally fit and different from the rest.

Video of physically fit man goes viral on TikTok

People who saw him in the streets were fascinated and came closer to take a better look at him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A lot of children rushed and followed him around too. However, they got scared and started running away when he turned in their direction.

It was like an event was going on, and he was in charge of keeping the crowd in check. But it appears they were more fascinated by his body size.

His TikTok bio makes it clear that he is a fitness trainer and a crowd-control professional.

Many TikTok users are reacting to the video, which already has over 82k views.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@KJS said:

"God can really create."

@Soniadoss commented:

"I'm coming. I'm going to go call the others to come and see him with me."

@Peace Night Pepper said:

"The whole city is just amazed."

@saiduassankanu commented:

"You look so amazing."

@kimiaokan said:

"He only brought his muscles home. I believe that these young children will follow this model."

@nassmTv1 commented:

"King kong."

Video of a pregnant woman exercising goes viral

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who is a fitness enthusiast was seen exercising in public.

The woman shared a video of when she went to exercise her body in the 39th week of her pregnancy.

Amazingly, she gave birth a few hours after she finished exercising.

Source: Legit.ng