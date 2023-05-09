A Nigerian lady has shared her heartbreaking experience after travelling to Lagos to visit her boyfriend

According to the sad lady, her boyfriend didn't care to give her transport fare after staying in his house for days

The most annoying part for her was the fact that she fell sick at his house and had to spend her money on medical bills

A Nigerian lady has called out her boyfriend of three years over his stingy attitude towards her.

She narrated how she went to his house and spent days, but he didn't care to give her a dime, not even transport fare.

Source: Getty Images

While at his place, she fell ill and had to spend her money on medical bills since her boyfriend wasn't willing to assist.

In her words:

"I visited my boyfriend from Jos to Lagos, I went with my transport, when I reached, he welcomed me very well. But the issue here is that, any time I tell him that I want to eat catfish or shawarma, he will tell me to bring money for it that he doesn't have and I will give him to buy and he will eat it more than me.

"I fell sick too in his house I was the one that paid for my medical bills. Pass forward to when I wanted to go he didn't give me a dime to add to my transport fare and this is someone that was begging me to come visit him.

"Since I got back not even a call from him and we have been dating for 3years, it is work that took him to Lagos. His attitude towards me this time around is confusing me."

See the post below:

