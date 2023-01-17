A Nigerian lady has revealed the funny chat with her 'stingy' boyfriend who mistakenly sent money to her account twice

Due to network issues her boyfriend unknowingly sent N20,000 twice and begged her to send the second N20k back to him

However, she refused to send the money with the excuse that she does not have enough 'transfer fees' in her account

A Nigerian lady, Boujee Jessie, on TikTok has revealed how her 'stingy boyfriend' mistakenly sent N20k twice to her account.

Her boyfriend reportedly sent N20,000 to her account two times due to network issues.

When he found out that he transferred the money twice, he immediately sent her messages on WhatsApp, telling her to transfer the N20k back to him.

The lady, however, refused. Instead, she told her boyfriend that she doesn't have money for the transfer charges.

Her boyfriend pleaded with her saying that if she transfers the N20,000 to him, he would send back the money for transfer charges.

She later responded with a disappearing sticker on WhatsApp, and leaked the chats online with the caption:

"When your stingy boyfriend mistakenly sends money twice."

She further asked for people's opinions; if to send back the money to her boyfriend or not.

Social media reactions

The video has attracted lots of reactions from netizens.,

@Victor funds wrote:

"Give him back make he no reduce your bride price."

@bigmax196 said:

"Lol stingy and he gives you money why not transfer for him."

@Gabby reacted:

"Not you catching flight already."

@Ella wrote:

"Na my brother he said mbok."

@Timeyin D. added:

"I’ll say twice ke??? I didn’t even see anyone. Try sending again."

@MOANAGOLD MATTHEW replied:

"Miracle nor dey tire God."

@Oyewumi Mueez Bolaji reacted:

"Nah why people no dey help people be this

@Tikis l’amour wrote:

"Never in my life I can never send it back ."

@Brown Shuga said:

"Lol I did the same and because of it, he stopped talking to me.

Watch the video below:

Lady mistakenly sends money to man, gets a refund

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that in the world of today, it is surprising to send money to the wrong account, and they return it without taking from it. Such is the story of a Twitter user called Rolivhuwa who sent money to the wrong account.

The man fulfilled his promise and sent back the money. As soon as she received her money, the excited young lady took to social media to share the news with her followers. Rolivhuwa's story has gone viral as her tweet gathered over 40,000 likes and 3,000 reposts.

She wrote: "Sent money to the wrong account a week ago, I contacted that person and he said he really need to use that money and he would send it back on the 25th. Guys, he just sent the full amount back now."

Source: Legit.ng