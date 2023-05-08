The story of Oforitsenere Bodunrin, a 14-year-old senior at Arlington Martin High School who is set to graduate has gone viral.

She is following in her older sister’s footsteps, who also graduated high school at 14.

Bodunrin is not only smart, but also involved in many extracurricular activities, such as Key Club, Martin School News, Black Student Union, and Tang Soo Do.

Oforitsenere Bodunrin is not your average high school senior, she is only 14 years old and she is graduating from Arlington Martin High School with top honors.

"I don't really like to be like, 'Hey I'm 14! This is amazing! This is great!' I just like to talk to people normally and if they find out, they find out," she said.

Smart girl graduates at the age of 14. Photo credit: Arlington College Source: Arlington College

Source: TikTok

She has a passion for computer science and aviation and plans to study at UT Arlington next fall, she dreams of traveling the world and learning about different cultures.

Bodunrin’s remarkable achievement is not unique in her family. Her older sister, Fifehanmi, also graduated from the same high school at 14 and is now finishing her college degree at LeTourneau University at 18. Bodunrin looks up to her sister as an inspiration and a role model.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She said:

"I kind of, like, look at her as inspiration to really see, so I can kind of visualize, like, how it's going to be for me."

Bodunrin’s teacher, Elizabeth Osbourne, praises her maturity and intelligence. She says Bodunrin carries herself well and does not boast about her age or abilities. Bodunrin says she likes to talk to people normally and does not make a big deal out of being 14.

Speaking with Legit.ng, the 14-year-old father said that his wife contributed a lot to the children's education.

He said:

"Special congratulations goes Mrs Bawo Bodunrin who was a major link in the children's education. She homed school the children for years before letting them join the main school. She devoted her time and energy to school the children at home, sacrificing her career, and pleasures for her family. She is a rear gem, you ROCK OUR DEAR WIFE BAWO."

Bodunrin’s advice to other students is to surround themselves with people who encourage them and have similar goals. She also says they should not shut people out just because they do not fit their criteria. She believes in being open-minded and respectful to everyone.

Read the original post here

Lady becomes first graduate in her family, bags awards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Two excited siblings created an emotional scene during a graduation ceremony held recently.

The siblings hugged each other with love and excitement as the younger sibling graduated from school.

It was gathered that the graduand was the first person ever to graduate in her family and get presented with awards on stage.

Source: Legit.ng