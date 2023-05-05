A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video showing how she lifted an old man's mood and made him smile

According to her, the old man was always sitting alone inside an incompleted building and she decided to put a smile on his face

The lovely video has attracted so many reactions from netizens who appreciated her kind gesture

A Nigerian lady identified as @nellie_of_lagos on TikTok has revealed how she surprised an old man and made him smile.

In a trending video posted on TikTok, the elderly man was spotted dancing happily with the kind lady to Afrobeat music.

Lady dances with old man Photo credit: @nellie_of_lagos

Source: TikTok

According to the lady, the old man usually stays in an uncompleted building alone so she visited him and succeeded in making him smile.

She revealed that the man's family had abandoned him for undisclosed reasons, leaving him to fend for himself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The video has attracted lots of comments from netizens who appreciated the young lady and encouraged her to keep up the good work.

She wrote,

"This man is always sitting inside this incompleted building so I decided to visit and make him smile and dance today. His family abandoned him."

Social media reactions

@Golden dera said:

"God will bless you for making him happy."

@Good-& bad~ wrote:

"The vibe though."

@usman juwwairiah commented:

"And are u sure de old man has never watched de moves cause his moves eeiii."

@user3611586024725 reacted:

"Thank you for making him happy."

@user855620739618 said:

"God will make u happy the way u made this man happy."

@ibrahim208085 replied:

"Thunder go fire poverty!!!e be poverty cost am, May we not find we or any our relatives in this kinda situation."

@OfflicialComment reader wrote:

"The moves, u could he used to dance wen he was young God bless u tho."

@Blessingmia reacted:

"This made me remember my dad."

@oriade_kindlove added:

"Thanks for putting smile on his face."

@angelina__ asked:

"Do you really love him or chasing clout."

@Henry chukwuebuka said:

"That man na real gee."

@Queen Hina Empire said:

"Woooooooow, God bless u for putting smile on his face +exercise of body."

@KutiStephanie added:

"Awwnn he don dance pass you sef."

Watch the video below:

Curvy lady dances with a cat on her shoulder

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady on TikTok lady performed sweet and smooth dance moves to entertain her 1.1 million followers. The dance video posted by @bhadie.kellyy showed her dancing with a small cat perching on her shoulder.

Kelly is popular on the platform because of the fantastic dance steps that always leave her fans asking for more. In the video, she was dressed in oversized jeans, which she folded at the waist region. She wore a red cardigan and black undie, which she showed her followers.

One interesting thing about her dance was that her cat, Milo, perched on her right shoulder as she did her thing. The tiny black cat watched around the environment as its owner shook her body gently.

Source: Legit.ng