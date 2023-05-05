A video capturing the King of the United Kingdom Charles III's interaction with a Nigerian man has gone viral

The king stepped out of his whip and interacted briefly with the Nigerian drummer and his entourage

Many people of Yoruba descent hailed the manner in which Charles and the Nigerian group greeted

Heartwarming reactions have trailed a video of the UK's King Charles III interacting with a Nigerian man named Akinsanmi Akinlabi.

Akinlabi who shared the lovely video on TikTok said it was his second time meeting King Charles.

In the clip, Charles got closer and shook Akinlabi's hand with a welcoming smile as they exchanged pleasantries.

Akinlabi, a drummer, was dressed in Yoruba attire with a group of men who rocked the same outfit with drums and native instruments of music.

The king ensured he shook each person's hands but had a brief inaudible discussion with Akinlabi.

Akinlabi then bowed in respect as the king moved on.

Reactions on social media

oladixton said:

"I ❤️this. But mute d afrobeat n let me hear the sounds of gangan u give to d king. God bless u, bless d king, bless , bless , bless Yoruba."

adebolaadiguntv said:

"All what u people are just saying is Yoruba.. did u think if that man did not use his talents well will he be there they play education is no."

Kay said:

"God bless Yoruba Nation and God bless Yoruba people in general, Ase."

charlesjanet449 said:

"God always with us any where we go , Yoruba we are the best this is lovely."

Slim Length said:

"The beauty of YORUBA culture. Am proud to a YORUBA man."

Tracial said:

"Oyinbo and Handshake. The guy feel like to dobale. Proudly Yoruba."

user9305249169300 said:

"Yoruba represent well any where in the world respect to all the Yorubas in the world in Nigeria Brazil and the rest."

