A heartbroken Nigerian lady has tearfully called out her biological mother for trying to destroy her marriage

According to the lady, her husband had prohibited her from bringing any member of her family into their matrimonial home

However, her mother visited unannounced, and since then, her marriage has been shaky as hubby's attitude changed

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A married Nigerian lady has vowed never to forgive her biological mother if her marriage ends.

According to the lady, her husband ruled out the idea of her family members visiting their matrimonial home after marriage.

Woman accuses her mum of trying to destroy her marriage. Photo credit: @Pius Utomi, Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

However, the woman's mother suddenly paid a visit to her house unannounced, and this caused chaos in her home.

Her husband stopped eating her food and never said a word to her since her mother arrived at the house.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Following this, the woman asked her mother to leave her matrimonial home, but she has been reluctant. She has promised never to forgive her mother if her marriage goes south.

The emotional story was shared on Facebook by Princess Chidimma Okonkwo.

Social media reactions

Chiamaka Peace said:

"Abeg all of una for that house dey ment, a paint of ijebu garri is now 1500."

Nnenna Udu wrote:

"That her mother needs an award sef. How is she able to stay where she is not wanted? Many mothers will read the signs and leave on their own."

Chinenye Mbelu wrote:

"Do what pleases you, what type of advice do you want? Just do to your mom what you expect your daughter to do to you. Is as simple as that."

Chisom Enye reacted:

"All of you dey ment, husband that Is keeping malice, you that told your mother to go back and your mother that came unannounced. Very disorganised family."

Remi Balogun added:

"Your head needs to be examined. Well good for you that you have chosen your mother-in-law as your mother. What kind of a complete cold and heartless man did u marry?"

See the post below:

Man cries out after marrying single mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man, @adejaAi, has cried out on Twitter that he is tired of his marriage to a single mother of two. His lamentation was a response to another netizen who shared how men can keep their women in check for a long-term relationship.

@adejaAi said his wife's ex was a bad fellow, but that has not stopped her from constantly visiting him. He added that he put her kids in school and provided for the family, but she denied him intercourse.

"Seriously, I'm tired. I'm in a relationship with a single mother with two kids. Her ex who has the kids was a bad man, according to her. Done all my best to send her kids to school, feed her, feed them. She told me no s*x, bt constantly visiting her ex for s*x and we're married o," he wrote.

Source: Legit.ng